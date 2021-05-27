Never say this to a Stay at Home Parent

“Must be nice!” This comment really gets under my skin. Just in general it screams, you’re privileged and I’m not, you just get everything handed to you and I have to suffer, in general it’s just an extremely rude comment to make about anything but especially a comment to a stay at home mom or stay at home working mom/parent. It alludes to the idea that what that mom/parent does at home doesn’t carry much value & that they’re basically flaking off all responsibility because they’re at home. Well, to be fair, it’s the tone and often snarky insinuation that accompanies the comment. As if that person stating the comment is the hardest worker in the entire world while the person at home is just binge watching shows & eating bonbons. Here’s some hard facts…