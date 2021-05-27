Slimbridge wildlife reserve seeks funds for mental health programme

Licensed Mental Health Therapist Position Available: Whether you are just entering the field or an experienced professional, if you are dedicated to reducing stigma, promoting mental health and working in a culture that values diversity, equity and inclusion, this is your opportunity! The Center for Counseling & Consultation, a Community Mental Health Center serving Barton, Rice, Stafford and Pawnee County's, is seeking a Full-Time, Kansas Licensed Mental Health Therapist. Competitive starting wage with opportunity for monthly bonus pay. No overnight or weekend on-call. Flexible schedule. Great Benefits, including clinical supervision for licensing at no cost to qualified applicants, professional development hours and stipend provided. Required: Master's Degree in Clinical Psychology, Social Work, Professional Counseling, or Marriage and Family Therapy, Licensed in the state of KS, Background free of abuse/neglect, valid KS driver's license with favorable driving record and drug testing required. Visit www.thecentergb.org, [ABOUT US, Employment] to apply online or call 620-792-2544 and ask for Gail for more information.