Slimbridge wildlife reserve seeks funds for mental health programme

BBC
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wildlife reserve is seeking funding for a programme to help people suffering with anxiety or depression. Slimbridge Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT) in Gloucestershire ran pilot sessions to see what benefit being near water provided those taking part. Activities ranged from bird watching, to canoeing and an estuary picnic.

www.bbc.com
