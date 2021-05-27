Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tool, TX

Here is Every Tool You Need to Be a Grill Master

By Lyndsay Burginger
Posted by 
Wide Open Eats
Wide Open Eats
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whether you grill over a charcoal grill, a built-in gas grill, or even over an open fire, there are a few grilling tools every griller needs to have in its back pocket. These barbecue tools are essential if you want to grill safely and efficiently. No more melting plastic spatulas or burnt fingers here!

www.wideopeneats.com
Wide Open Eats

Wide Open Eats

Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
831K+
Views
ABOUT

Wide Open Eats celebrates honest home cooks that make the most of what they have, covering food of every kind and regional style. Our virtual kitchen ranges from the farmhouse sink to the backwoods campfire. Featuring all things food and drink, from original recipes to thoughtful food and product reviews, we're here for the home cooks because we are them, too.

 https://www.wideopeneats.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Tool, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weber Grill#Barbecue Grill#Good Food#Hot Dogs#Master#Carving Tools#Hand Tools#Hot Food#Chicken Fingers#Bbq#Thermopro#Bbq Grill#Charcoal Grilling#Outdoor Cooking#Grilling Gloves#Cooking Meat#Burgers#Premium Deck#Marinade#Heat Resistant Tools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Wide Open Eats

The Best Frozen Lasagna Brands of 2021

Listen, sometimes you just don't have time to make homemade lasagna (or lasagne, as it's sometimes known in Italy). Yes, we know your Italian grandmother would think it's blasphemy, but sometimes it's just too much to whip out the lasagna noodles, romano cheese, ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, pasta sauce, veggies, ground beef, or whatever you usually put in your family lasagna recipe. Every now and then, you just need to throw a family-size frozen lasagna in the oven as your dinner entree and call it a night. It's hardly considered keto or low carb, but sometimes a party size lasagna hits the spot. With a long shelf life in the freezer, it's one of the easiest meals to whip up when you're exhausted. We're here to tell you that this is valid, and we want to help! Here are just a few of the best frozen lasagna brands of 2021.
RestaurantsPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Chick Fil A Frosted Coffee: Freeze Your Obsession by Making It at Home

Flavored milkshake commercials for fast food restaurants make us make bad dieting decisions in a flash. There's the Shamrock Shake at McDonald's at that magical time of year and Sonic woos us with all sorts of insane milkshake combinations. Taco Bell even has a penchant for releasing insanely sweet drinks loaded with artificial flavors, and if you're in the right mood, that type of stuff really hits the spot.
DrinksPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Beer Before Liquor? Never Been Sicker With This Hangover Myth

If you've ever woken up with a hangover, your first thought after downing a greasy cheeseburger may be your sudden doubt in the old adage beer before liquor. This phrase has been passed down for ages from well-meaning friends and family to guarantee you won't feel the alcohol effects the next day. If you haven't heard the phrase, it goes, "Beer before liquor never been sicker; liquor before beer, you're in the clear." Unfortunately, it's just not true. There are ways to avoid that sickly feeling the next morning, but strictly adhering to this saying is not one of them.
RecipesPosted by
Wide Open Eats

The 10 Okra Recipes That Showcase the Best of this Southern Delicacy

There is no Southern food that is as loved and hated as okra. The vegetable has a unique consistency and can have a very slimy texture if you don't know how to cook it, causing any would be okra fans to run for the door. When cooked properly, however, okra isn't a slimy, scary vegetable, it's a versatile ingredient that can take on a variety of tasty forms.
MoviesPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Our Ranking of Classic Movie Theater Candy, from Worst to Best

What is it about movie theaters that makes us all too eager to dig out our wallet and drop $15 on snacks? Among the most perplexing of all cinema treats is movie theater candy. Served in iconic jumbo boxes like at a concession stand and somehow so much more appealing than drug store varieties, movie theater candy sells for over a 104 percent markup. That means the same $2 box of M&Ms at Walgreens will cost you more than $4.25 at movie night.
Interior DesignPosted by
Wide Open Eats

6 Stylish Bathroom Curtains: Easily Revamp Your Bathroom Decor

Sometimes you just want to freshen up your home decor without taking on a complete makeover of your home, and one of the easiest and simplest ways is to refresh your bathroom. Replacing your bathroom curtains is a great way to redo your bathroom decor. You can even get a matching bath mat, bath rug, and bath towels to ensure all your bathroom accessories match. You'll be amazed at how different and fresh it feels in there!
RecipesPosted by
Wide Open Eats

recipes

The taste of cherry cola is an instant throwback to childhood. We can all remember going to our favorite drive-through and ordering a bubbly, ice cold, cherry coke. Now that you're an adult, you get the additional benefit of adding your favorite whiskey to make the ultimate grown-up beverage. Cherry bourbon Coke is a refreshing, cold drink, perfect for hot day tailgates, or evenings at home. There's never a bad time to indulge in this delicious cocktail.
LifestylePosted by
Wide Open Eats

How to Zest a Lemon When You Don't Have a Zester

Lemon zest is used in all sorts of cooking. It can be used in baking things like lemon bars, lemon flavor treats, or in salad dressing. Zested lemons even show up when a recipe calls for them in cupcakes and cakes. But how do you zest lemons? Let's take a look at how to zest a fresh lemon with a zester as well as with other tools.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Wide Open Eats

9 Tips to Make Your Dutch Oven Sparkle and Shine

It seems that once the temperature drops all I crave are soups, stews and hearty meals prepared in my trusty cast iron enameled dutch oven. It's hard to argue. Nothing sounds better on a blustery windy day than a piping hot bowl of potato soup. It's the essence of winter comfort food.
RestaurantsPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Burger King Tacos: Were These Extras Full Of Spice or Not so Nice?

Yes, these really were a thing for a little while. Alongside favorites like the Whopper, various chicken sandwiches, nuggets, french fries, and more, Burger King once had new crispy tacos with savory taco sauce. Burger King tacos were apparently around over 10 years ago, and the fast food chain brought back for a limited time within the last couple of years. Do you remember them? Would you try one now?
RecipesPosted by
Wide Open Eats

The 15 Fresh Summer Vacation Recipes for the Beach House

Summer vacation is filled with all kinds of fun activities we look forward to all year long, but the one thing we all look forward to most is the beach house rental. Staying right next to the ocean shore, the days are filled with splashing around in the waves, relaxing in the sand, and casting a line into the water. They're also filled with whipping up some of the best food you've had all year long. Don't forget to bring along these summer vacation recipes.
NutritionPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Best Cereal for Diabetics: 10 Breakfast Choices Without the Guilt

Managing diabetes means you're always aware of your blood glucose levels. Your glycemic index (or GI) goes hand in hand with what carbohydrates and sugars your body needs to process. But that doesn't necessarily mean breakfast cereal can't be part included in healthy eating for a diabetes diet. There are still some great breakfast options out there for diabetics. So, what are the best cereals for diabetics?
RestaurantsPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Wendy's Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit is Here to Compete With Whataburger

I wish waking up early to make breakfast every day was possible, but it's just not realistic! Thank goodness for fast food breakfast. Ditch your granola bars and mini cereal boxes next time you're in a hurry and grab Whataburger or Wendy's Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit. Depending on where you live, you might lean toward Whataburger. But if your home state has both franchises, you might be torn.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Gain Flings: Does the Easy-to-Use Detergent Stain Clothes? It Depends

Doing laundry is already a tedious task, and it's even worse when your clothes come out messed up. One of the biggest issues people have had with liquid laundry detergent pacs like Tide Pods and Gain Flings is sometimes clothes come out of the washing machine with the detergent stained on them, something that usually doesn't happen with normal liquid or powder laundry detergent and fabric softener. So why is this an issue?
RecipesPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Chicken of the Woods Mushrooms Really Do Taste Like Chicken, but Be Careful What You Pick

No, we're not talking about Chicken of the Sea. Please don't alert Jessica Simpson. Instead, we're looking into chicken of the woods mushrooms. These wild mushrooms, also known as Laetiporus sulphureus, are a type of edible mushroom that supposedly taste like chicken. Their edibility can depend a little bit on factors like what they're growing on, but for the most part, they're considered a type that mushroom hunters can eat. Let's take a closer look.