In what could be contemplated as a vindication of a vivid illustration of a ballooning US economy, which appears to be recovering from a pandemic-led slump much-faster than anticipated following an acceleration in vaccination drive alongside release of massive Government stimulus, the number of Americans filing for first-time state unemployment aids fell below 400,000 last week for the first time since the onset of pandemic on mid-March 2020, as US labour market landscape muscled up further.