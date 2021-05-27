Dallas Business Leaders On What They’d Change About Dallas
Top level executives with McKesson Corp., TrizCom Public Relations, and Elephant Oil & Gas talk healthcare, accessibility to the arts, and the Trinity River. Plenty of people and businesses already agree that DFW is a great place. With growing population centers and a constant stream of corporate headquarter relocations and expansions, the business community is smiling on North Texas. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement.www.dmagazine.com