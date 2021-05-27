PIPE BREAKS CUT WATER TO KEYS RESIDENTS

Pipe breaks over the last week left residents from the Upper Keys south to Big Pine Key with low water pressure or no water at all. An advisory issued by the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority on the morning of May 21 detailed a leak involving a 30-inch transmission line on the Old Highway in Islamorada, near Coral Harbour Club at MM 88. The break occurred around 6 a.m. as water spurted up from the location of the break, inundating a portion of the road in front of the condo club.