Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverside, IL

Door to Door Solicitation List

riverside.il.us
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePer section 3-16-2 of the Riverside Municipal Code, soliciting door to door is not allowed in the Village of Riverside without a permit. Any organization wishing to solicit or hand out flyers door to door must first register with the village and obtain permission to conduct this type of activity. Individuals approved by the village office to solicit door to door will receive an approval letter from the Village Manager. Each individual must keep a copy of this approval letter with him or her at all times while going door to door. Any organizations that have been approved for solicitation in the Village of Riverside will be listed below along with their approval dates. If you encounter someone going door to door who does not have a permit, please contact WC3 at 708-447-9191.

www.riverside.il.us
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Riverside, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Riverside, IL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Door Solicitation#Conduct Door#Flyers Door
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Illinois StateKFVS12

Ill. rental payment program open to landlords

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The 2021 Illinois Rental Payment Program is now open for landlords. Housing providers and/or landlords may begin the joint application starting on Monday, May 17 through Monday, June 7. Tenants will have until Monday, June 14 to complete their portion of the landlord-initiated application. Starting on...
Illinois StateMagic 95.1

Portion of West Illinois Avenue closed in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) — A portion of West Illinois Avenue in Carterville is closed until further notice due to a partially collapsed sewer drain. The problem was found Monday morning. City leaders say it’s likely that West Illinois Avenue between Division and Olive street will be closed until at least...
Illinois Statewnns.com

Illinois To End Eviction Moratorium, Launches New Pandemic Rent Relief Program

Illinois’s long moratorium that has prevented landlords from evicting tenants for non-payment of rent during the pandemic will be coming to an end in August. Governor JB Pritzker says the moratorium will be “phased out” over the next several months, with more details to follow. He made the announcement as he unveiled a new $1.5 billion rent relief program to help people catch up on the rent they owe. The program offers one-time grants of up to $25,000, payable directly to landlords. Applicants must show that their financial hardship is directly related to the pandemic and meet other eligibility requirements.
Illinois Statewvik.org

Rental Payment Help for Illinois Residents

Help is available for Illinois residents who are behind on their rent due to the pandemic. The Illinois Housing Development Authority will provide up to 25,000 dollars in emergency assistance. Brian Hollenback, President and CEO of the Economic Growth Corporation in Rock Island, says landlords have to start the application...
Cook County, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Cook County approves tax break for Elk Grove business

The Cook County Board last week approved a 6b tax incentive Pisco USA Inc., 1180 Pratt Blvd. in Elk Grove Village. The applicant will occupy the industrial site for warehousing, manufacturing and distribution of pneumatic products. It allows the property to be assessed at lower levels over the course of a dozen years.
Illinois Statepontiacdailyleader.com

Weekend numbers indicate Illinois moving closer to Phase 5

It should not take long to see how well the residents of Illinois have reacted to the bridging process as the state moves closer to Phase 5. It is likely there should be data provided by the end week in the form of new cases being reported. If the trend...
Cook County, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Cook County officials call for change of tax sale system

Cook County officials Saturday spoke in support of changes to the tax sale system that they said would help homeowners keep their properties and help municipalities move more quickly to save abandoned properties. When homeowners in Illinois fall behind on property taxes, penalties and interest of up to 18% are...
Riverside, ILriverside.il.us

Landscape Work Day

Contact the Village Forester by email or telephone at least 24 hours in advance to confirm your interest in participating. Workday participants are limited to a maximum of 50 people. Participants are required to sign the Village's liability waiver prior to the beginning of the work day. Participants must wear...
Kankakee, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Riverside scheduling vaccinations for anyone over 12

KANKAKEE — Riverside Healthcare is now offering COVID-19 vaccines six days a week for individuals who are 12 and older. Kids ages 12 to 17 will need a legal guardian present to receive a vaccine. As more age groups are approved to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, appointments will open for them to schedule.
Riverside, ILRiverside Brookfield Landmark

Sells passes the torch in Riverside after 2 terms

When Ben Sells was sworn in as Riverside president back in May 2013, the village and its government were in the midst of a transition. A global financial meltdown had forced local governments to make tough choices, not all of them universally supported. At that time, Trustee Sells found himself...
Riverside, ILriverside.il.us

RPD Awarded Grant Funding from Riverside Township

Riverside Police Awarded Grant Funding from Riverside Township. The Riverside Police Department received Grant Funding for Automated External Defibrillators (AED) for police cruisers from Riverside Township. The Funding is a no match grant for eight thousand dollars to purchase 5 AEDs. An AED can be used to treat someone with...
Riverside, ILRiverside Brookfield Landmark

Memorial Day open still possible for Riverside Swim Club

You might not have noticed with all of the April-like weather we’ve been having the last couple of weeks that Memorial Day weekend is less than three weeks away. That weekend, of course, is the traditional start of the pool season over at Riverside Swim Club, 100 Bloomingbank Road. And if you’ve swung past the club lately, you’d have noticed it’s still an active construction site.
Riverside, ILRiverside Brookfield Landmark

Riverside deputy police chief retiring in June

More changes are on the way within the Riverside Police Department as the village transitions to a combined Department of Public Safety and Emergency Management later this month. The department’s incoming director, Fire Chief Matthew Buckley, has been working with outgoing Police Chief Thomas Weitzel in preparing for the latter’s...
Riverside, ILRiverside Brookfield Landmark

Big week: May 12-19

Brookfield Zoo is holding its first-ever Virtual Spring 5K Run/Walk through May 30. Choose your time and place – take a hike in a forest preserve, jog a waterfront trail or stroll through your neighborhood. The cost is $30 per person. You’ll receive a beanie, numbered bib and completion certificate....
Riverside, ILRiverside Brookfield Landmark

Riverside manager gets new 4-year contract

The agenda for the newly constituted Riverside Village Board was a brief one after the trustees were sworn into office on May 6, but the board’s first official act was a significant one. Trustees voted unanimously to extend the village’s contract with Village Manager Jessica Frances for four more years...