Door to Door Solicitation List

Per section 3-16-2 of the Riverside Municipal Code, soliciting door to door is not allowed in the Village of Riverside without a permit. Any organization wishing to solicit or hand out flyers door to door must first register with the village and obtain permission to conduct this type of activity. Individuals approved by the village office to solicit door to door will receive an approval letter from the Village Manager. Each individual must keep a copy of this approval letter with him or her at all times while going door to door. Any organizations that have been approved for solicitation in the Village of Riverside will be listed below along with their approval dates. If you encounter someone going door to door who does not have a permit, please contact WC3 at 708-447-9191.