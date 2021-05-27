Personal Income Seen Down 14% — Data Week Ahead
The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Friday 0830 Personal Income Apr -14.0% (32) +21.1% 0830 Consumer Spending Apr +0.5% (32) +4.2% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Apr +0.6% (28) +0.4% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Apr +2.9% (15) +1.8% 0945 Chicago PMI May 68.0 (16) 72.1 1000 Consumer Sentiment May 83.0 (23) 82.8* (Final) *May Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)www.morningstar.com