Personal Income Seen Down 14% — Data Week Ahead

Living in the metropolitan cities of India has been very expensive. The availability of amenities and services has made the lifestyle high. However, those with a low or average income have always suffered matching up their expenses with their income. This unmatched ratio has often led to borrowing. The debt portfolio is getting improved because there is a rise in loan applications. The loan industry is having more applications than before because individuals are struggling to get their hands on a perfect lifestyle. However, having an instant personal loan is not as easy as it seems. There are few factors and a specified list of eligibility criteria to meet. One of those factors is the applicant’s income. The income of an individual will decide his debt repayment capacity, and hence, loan providers do stress on the income of the applicant that has applied for a loan.