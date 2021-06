Investing is not always a dreary endeavor; it can also be fun. This is especially true if you can find fun companies to invest in at attractive valuations. At least, for me as Mr. Valuation, the most fun I have is when I find great companies at attractive values. Unfortunately, finding value in such an overheated market like we have today has not been much fun. Nevertheless, thanks to subscriber Kyle Hulse who directed me to 3 discretionary stocks in the leisure industry I had some fun analyzing them. Interestingly, they are all that good value and I believe are all poised to grow for the foreseeable future.