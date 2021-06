After an extended wait, Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale has finally arrived on Hulu. The return to Gilead has been a doozy, with June escaping and being captured a number of times already. One of the overarching plots of the series so far has been the love triangle Elisabeth Moss’ protagonist June has with her husband Luke and Gilead partner Nick. And as the debate rages on, the cast of The Handmaid’s Tale has officially weighed in.