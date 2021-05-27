Cancel
POTUS

Biden's Budget: What to Expect and What It Means

 5 days ago

The White House is set to release its budget Friday. Here is a guide to what the blueprint means -- and how it could take on outsize importance this year. The president's budget proposal serves as a fiscal blueprint for the administration's policy priorities and signals to Congress what the White House hopes to accomplish over the coming years. It also provides a detailed look at how the president's spending and revenue proposals would affect federal deficits and debt. It includes the administration's assumptions about how those policies would affect economic growth, inflation and interest rates.

Janet Yellen
#Federal Budget#Budget Deficits#Budget Resolution#Treasury Department#Budget Spending#President Biden#Government Spending#Fiscal Policy#Gop Lawmakers#Democrats#Senate#Covid#Republicans#The White House#Biden White House#Mr Biden#Gop Support#Military Spending#Legislation#Debt
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Biden to host Capito on infrastructure as Dems mull ditching talks

President Biden on Wednesday will meet with the top Republican negotiator on infrastructure spending as Democrats discuss ramming through Congress a massive spending bill that is dependent on tax hikes — and doing so without any GOP support. Republicans led by Sen. Shelley Capito of West Virginia last week presented...
U.S. Politicsbeavercountyradio.com

White House gives GOP 1 week to reach deal on infrastructure

WASHINGTON (AP) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says time is running short for a bipartisan deal on infrastructure and that President Joe Biden will look to act without Republican support if there’s no “clear direction” when Congress returns from its Memorial Day break. Buttigieg says in a series of Sunday TV interviews that Biden believes “inaction is not an option” and that there needs to be clarity by June 7. Biden plans to meet with the lead Republican negotiator, West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, this coming week and remains open to hearing from other Republican senators. Buttigieg acknowledges there remains “a lot of daylight” between the two sides, including how to pay for the investments.
Alabama Statealreporter.com

Alabama GOP members of Congress criticize Biden’s budget proposal

Alabama Republican Senator Richard Shelby, as well as Alabama Republican Congressmen Gary Palmer, Robert Aderholt and Jerry Carl all released statements critical of President Joe Biden’s fiscal year 2022 $6 trillion budget request. “President Biden’s FY22 budget request is a blueprint for the higher taxes, excessive spending, and disproportionate funding...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Gillibrand says it's a 'misstep' for Democrats to wait for Republicans to negotiate infrastructure

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) on Sunday said it is a “misstep” for Democrats to “wait any longer” for Republicans on infrastructure negotiations. When asked by host Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union” if Republicans are “negotiating in bad faith” on an infrastructure bill, Gillibrand called on the White House to pass its package through reconciliation, which would allow Congress to approve legislation with a simple majority vote, eliminating the need for Republican support.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

How Trump could impact the GOP's 2022 prospects

The Republican Party is still Donald Trump ’s party. The GOP has shown steadfast loyalty to Trump since he left office, and has largely rejected members of their own party who break from the former president. Trump remains incredibly popular with the Republican base; yet is largely unpopular with voters...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Biden pulls out list of Republicans he says are taking credit for rescue plan they opposed

During a speech in Cleveland, President Joe Biden pulled out a list of Republican lawmakers he said was taking credit for the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9tn Covid relief bill they opposed. “My Republican friends in Congress, not a single one of them voted for the rescue plan,” Mr Biden said. “I’m not going to embarrass anyone but I have here a list,” he said to loud laughter from people in the room as he picked up a piece of paper. “Back in their districts, they're bragging about the rescue plan. They touted the restaurant revitalisation fund, they touted... grants...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

This is how Donald Trump becomes president again

Ever since Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, I’ve been among those who believed he would never run for president again. He’d keep the option open for as long as possible to get attention and keep other Republicans genuflecting to him, but he wouldn’t go through with it. It would just be too much trouble at his age (he’ll be 78 in 2024), and the idea of losing yet again would be too frightening.
Economytheohiostar.com

Analysis: Deficit Will Top $3.6 Trillion in Fiscal Year 2021 as $7.27 Trillion of the National Debt Comes Due in the 2022

The annual budget deficit has already hit $1.9 trillion and counting for the fiscal year that will end in September, according to the U.S. Treasury’s April statement, and it will reach as high as $3.6 trillion this year, says the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB). Comparatively, in 2020, the deficit totaled about $3.1 trillion for the entire year.
Texas StateSweetwater Reporter

Dems walk, stop Texas GOP's sweeping voting restrictions

Texas Democrats pulled off a dramatic, last-ditch walkout in the state House of Representatives on Sunday night to block passage of one of the most restrictive voting bills in the U.S., leaving Republicans with no choice but to abandon a midnight deadline and declare the legislative session essentially over. The...
MilitaryPublic Radio International PRI

US Defense budget reveals military priorities

President Joe Biden's proposed Pentagon budget for the fiscal year 2022 may offer clues about his administration's military priorities. Host Marco Werman speaks with Michael O'Hanlon of the Brookings Institution about the $715 billion list and what it contains.
POTUSMSNBC

What Trump’s return to rallies means for 2024

Former President Donald Trump is returning to the electoral battlefield by kicking off a summer tour of rallying his Republican base ahead of midterms, and continuing to press his beliefs about the 2020 election. NBC’s Jon Allen reports.
Tulsa, OKPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: The sympathizer-in-chief heads to Tulsa

One hundred years ago today, white assailants stormed a prosperous Black neighborhood in Tulsa, Okla., leaving the area known as a hub of African American entrepreneurship in total ruin and massacring hundreds of Black people. Survivors who saw their family members murdered or businesses torn to bits never saw a penny in compensation — and insurance companies declined most of their claims. And for a long time, the horrors of that day were buried.