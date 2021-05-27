Cancel
Wantagh, NY

Wantagh to revote on school budget

By Jennifer Corr
Herald Community Newspapers
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the Wantagh Union Free School District failed to garner a supermajority of 60 percent of voters for its roughly $83.5 million 2021-22 budget, which would have pierced the district’s tax-levy cap with a 3.82 percent increase, the Board of Education held a planning session last Friday to discuss how the district could move forward.

#School Shooting#Mental Health#High School#Security Guards#Collective Bargaining#Budget Spending#Tax Cuts#Federal Taxes#Board Members#The Board Of Education#Smartboards#Wantagh Budget Warriors#Wantagh School District#Wantagh Fathers#Hearing#Voters#Savings#Bargaining Units#Salaries#Authority
