Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Hurricane 2021: Florida may not be spared this storm season

Janesville Gazette
 8 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. – Florida escaped the record-breaking 2020 storm season without a single hurricane making landfall along its 1,350 miles of coastline. That luck has some scientists particularly worried about the 2021 season, however. Though it’s expected to be a far cry from the record 30 named storms that formed last year, Colorado State University predicts there will be 17 named storms, eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes in 2021.

www.gazettextra.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Tarpon Springs, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#Hurricanes Katrina#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricane Center#Extreme Weather#Hurricane Season#Texas Flooding#Landfall#Gulf Coast#Colorado State University#Floridians#Accuweather#Tampa General Hospital#El Ni O#La Ni A#Saharan#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Tampa Bay Times#Tampa Bay Hurricane
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
WandaVision
Related
Florida Statefloridasportsman.com

HOT May Florida Middle Grounds Bite

This just posted on the Bloody Decks Forum, California:. "The West Coast has you beat, all things considered." Let's prove him wrong. Let's show him what our Florida is all about. One thing that makes Florida a Fisherman's Paradise is consistency. Watch the 'consistency' in this action packed on-the-water trip...
Tampa, FLmyq105.com

7 Nonstop Flight Routes Coming To Tampa and Clearwater Airports In 2021

Ready to travel again? Some new routes are being added at Tampa International Airport and St Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Here are the 7 highlights according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal. Some are all new routes. A few are airlines resuming the services they offered before the pandemic. Catch a...
Florida Statecruisehive.com

Mardi Gras to Depart for Florida on May 21 to Prepare for Return

The new Mardi Gras cruise ship will finally depart for Florida on Friday and sail to her new homeport of Port Canaveral to prepare for resuming operations later in the year. Carnival Cruise Line has also decided to reflag the vessel. She will now be registered in the Bahamas and no longer flagged with the registry in Panama.
Orlando Sentinel

As home prices soar, some South Floridians flee to cheaper places

The rising cost of homes in South Florida is chasing some people to other parts of the state. Some homeowners are cashing in at a profit and moving to more affordable spots like the Gulf coast or farther north on the eastern side, according to moving companies and real estate agents.
Technologycltampa.com

Please Enable JavaScript

Www.cltampa.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. The service requires full JavaScript support in order to view this website. Please enable JavaScript on your browser and try again.
Florida StatePosted by
Red Tricycle Chicago

A Florida Kayak Excursion That’s Like Paddling through the Milky Way

Dolphins that glow neon. Manatees and manta rays shining the brightest of blues. Fluorescent fish that kerplunk into your kayak. These may sound like visions only possible in whimsical dreams, but this natural wonder is absolutely real at Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge in Florida. The window of opportunity to experience this underwater phenomenon is small, so read on to learn how to infuse a little magic into your summer family vacation plans.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Times

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Tampa as of Monday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Tampa: 1. 1548 E Fowler Ave (813) 971-6565; 2. 8802 Rocky Creek Dr #101 (813) 885-4000; 3. 625 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd (813) 232-2925; 4. 2725 N Macdill Ave (813) 873-0259; 5. 8809 New Tampa Blvd (813) 632-8989; 6. 1120 E Kennedy Blvd Suite 126 (813) 496-6213; 7. 5913 N Armenia Ave (813) 870-6426; 8. 4104 W Linebaugh Ave (813) 932-6266; 9. 8424 Sheldon Rd 813-886-9427; 10. 2812 East Bearss Avenue (813) 988-4000; 11. 8975 Race Track Rd (813) 854-2909; 12. 5371 Ehrlich Rd (813) 962-0870; 13. 8701 W Hillsborough Ave (813) 885-5182; 14. 16041 Tampa Palms Blvd W (813) 971-3554; 15. 13178 N Dale Mabry Hwy (813) 961-2658; 16. 3838 Britton Plaza (813) 831-0856; 17. 1105 E Twiggs St (813) 241-3413; 18. 11502 N 53rd St (813) 985-9973; 19. 4900 W Kennedy Blvd (813) 424-5798; 20. 4315 W Gandy Blvd (813) 393-4601; 21. 3615 W Gandy Blvd (813) 831-3050; 22. 15151 N Dale Mabry Hwy (813) 265-3392; 23. 7018 W Waters Ave (813) 884-5705; 24. 2724 W Hillsborough Ave (813) 872-0481; 25. 19034 Bruce B Downs Blvd (813) 631-1547; 26. 1313 S Dale Mabry Hwy (813) 258-9301; 27. 12139 W Linebaugh Ave (813) 814-0738; 28. 7835 Gunn Hwy (813) 926-5256; 29. 10015 N Dale Mabry Hwy (813) 392-4207; 30. 10928 Cross Creek Blvd (813) 986-1827; 31. 15835 N Dale Mabry Hwy 813-960-2110; 32. 20741 Bruce B Downs Blvd 813-907-0878; 33. 7011 W Waters Ave 813-881-0402; 34. 14941 N Dale Mabry Hwy 813-968-3544; 35. 1505 N Dale Mabry Hwy 813-872-6992; 36. 2701 E Fletcher Ave 813-558-0994; 37. 19910 Bruce B Downs Blvd 813-994-6543; 38. 15302 N Nebraska Ave 813-371-6612; 39. 4302 W Gandy Blvd 813-371-9444; 40. 6192 Gunn Hwy 813-968-6477; 41. 8220 N Dale Mabry Hwy 813-887-5175; 42. 8885 N Florida Ave 813-932-0562; 43. 6216 Elliot Dr 813-249-3145; 44. 3671 W Hillsborough Ave 813-498-4095; 45. 1601 W Kennedy Blvd 813-254-6125; 46. 1720 E Hillsborough Ave 813-675-1531; 47. 4525 Gunn Hwy 813-261-6086; 48. 13508 N Florida Ave 813-962-0768; 49. 8837 N 56th St 813-988-4357; 50. 2770 E Fowler Ave 813-972-4605; 51. 805 E M.L.K. Jr Blvd 813-277-0292; 52. 8438 N Armenia Ave 813-931-7728; 53. 4644 W Gandy Blvd #4 (813) 605-0055;
Florida Stateusf.edu

COVID-19 Hospitalizations In Florida Reach Six-Month Low

The state of Florida reported its lowest number of hospitalizations from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 in more than six months as the positivity rate for first-time cases was below 5% for the seventh consecutive day. The Florida Department of Health reported 2,410 people are hospitalized, the lowest figure since...
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

We Insure Inc. Continues Rapid National Expansion, Opens New Office in Tampa, Florida

JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of We Insure Across Florida. Agency Manager, Zoey Kettel is an expert insurance agent gaining experience with both captive and independent insurance agencies. After Kettel joined We Insure as an insurance producer, she was confident in her career choice. The access to more than 100 markets and full back-end support gave Kettel the opportunity for unlimited growth, promoting her to an entrepreneur role as the Agency Manager of We Insure Across Florida.