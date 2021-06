I find this question important considering development in Europe. Increasing pressure on Poland and other Visegrad member states by the EU leads to tensions. All that in environment of global pandemic crisis, lack of resources, high level of global pollution and crisis in relations between EU and USA on one side, and EU and Russia on the other side. Add to it increasing influence of far right and nazi ideologies in western Europe and becoming obvious that after direct clash with Islam and then merging with Islam, western Europe returning to the Drang Nach Osten.