As more and more Americans get vaccinated, the U.S. job market continues its recovery. The number of weekly unemployment claims continues to drop. Seasonally adjusted data released on June 3 by the U.S. Department of Labor showed that jobless claims fell below 400,000 for the first time since March 2020. In April, employment across office-using sectors of the economy was up 6.3% year-over-year. This modest percentage increase is good news, since April of last year marked the trough of the economic downswing brought on by the pandemic.