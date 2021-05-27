Cancel
Lake Ozark, MO

Lake Race Party approved on the Bagnell Dam Strip

lakenewsonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final significant piece to the Lake Race weekend June 4-5 is now in place. The Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen approved an Outdoor Consumption Permit so race organizers can host a Lake Race Party from noon to 11 p.m. Friday, June 4, on the Bagnell Dam Strip. The permit allows a section of The Strip to be cordoned off for the consumption of alcohol offered by licensed bars/restaurants. The specific roped off area will be from just below Ballenger Road to Bagnell Dam.

www.lakenewsonline.com
