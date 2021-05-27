Cancel
New York City, NY

The Vessel in Hudson Yards is re-opening this Friday

By Anna Rahmanan
Time Out New York
 8 days ago
After closing back in mid-January following a series of extremely heartbreaking suicides, the Vessel at Hudson Yards will be re-opening this Friday. Needless to say, new safety measures will be in place. According to the New York Times, the changes will include added security efforts that will be paid for in part by the proceeds of $10 tickets, which were previously free. The on-site staff will also undergo training to recognize troubling behavior while a series of suicide prevention messages will be plastered across the area and on entry stubs. The messages on the tickets have been developed alongside nonprofit Born This Way Foundation, created by Lady Gaga back in 2011 in an effort to offer mental health resources to those who need it.

Time Out New York

New York City, NY
The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

