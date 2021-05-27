Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

The anti-Israel left supports ethnic cleansing in Jerusalem

By Daniel Greenfield
jns.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1948, the armies of seven Arab nations invaded Israel. They failed to wipe out the newly reborn nation, but Jordan occupied part of Jerusalem and ethnically cleansed it of Jews. Among the former Jewish neighborhoods was a small area named Shimon HaTzadik or “Simon the Righteous,” after a high...

www.jns.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Saladin
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Elizabeth Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Jerusalem#Hamas#Ethnic Cleansing#Jews#The Arab Muslim#Iraqi#The Jerusalem Post#Jordanians#U N#Unrwa#Plo#Mit#D#Army Of The Sacred Jihad#Aoc#European Union#Freedom Center#U S State Department#Frontpage Magazine#Eastern Jerusalem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Why Israel NEEDS the Jerusalem Flag March

On May 14, 1948, David Ben-Gurion made the fateful decision to declare the establishment of the State of Israel. He did so despite immense pressure opposing the move and the prophecies of doom regarding the nascent Jewish state. Ben-Gurion passed the test that the State of Israel, 73 years later,...
Advocacygranthshala.com

Israel’s arrests are ‘re-energizing the Palestinian movement’

Israel’s detention of Palestinian activists and journalists is bolstering peaceful resistance, launching a new generation of Palestinian activists. This is not the first time that Israel has detained or arrested Palestinian activists. But mass arrests made since a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas – recently agreed to end the cycle of violence – could backfire.
Middle EastBBC

The dilemma of rebuilding Gaza without rearming Hamas

With long-range rockets, missile launchers and drones, Hamas fighters in camouflage gear have held parades across the Gaza Strip since the recent deadly fighting with Israel. They underscore the challenge for international donors wanting to help rebuild Gaza without rearming what is seen by the US, EU, Israel and others as a terrorist group.
Middle EastAntiwar.com

Palestinian Liberation Struggle and the Importance of Anti-imperialism

In 1974, at the 29th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Yasser Arafat, the leader of the Palestine Liberation Organization, made his "olive branch" speech, for which he received a standing ovation. "Today I have come bearing an olive branch and a freedom fighter’s gun. Do not let the olive branch fall from my hand. I repeat: Do not let the olive branch fall from my hand." He was imploring for the recognition of Palestine’s right to self-determination and demanding that the world wake up from its moral coma. If this did not happen, Palestinians would be forced to wage an armed struggle for national liberation. Arafat’s words resonate deeply with the present-day situation, where the international community has again failed Palestinians.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Blinken meets with Palestinian Americans & U.S. Jewish organizations

A group of Palestinian American activists who met virtually last Friday with Secretary of State Tony Blinken urged him to take more action on human rights abuses by Israel against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, two people who attended the meeting told me. Behind the scenes: Participants...
Protestsfloridianpress.com

Palestinian-Americans Chant Terror Group Hamas’ Call-to-Arms

Fort Lauderdale— The Federal courthouse was once again the scene of another protest by Palestinian-Americans against Israel. And while the protest was peaceful, protesters chanted the anti-semitic “from the river to the sea” call-to-arms by Palestinian activists and the terror groups Hamas and Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which calls for the destruction of the State of Israel.
Protests95.5 FM WIFC

Israel to permit right-wing march through Jerusalem’s Old City

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli officials said on Tuesday that they will allow a far-right march through Jerusalem’s Old City to go ahead, a day after scrapping the event over fears it would rekindle fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza. Several right-wing Israeli groups had planned a flag-waving procession...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Jordanian Terrorists Returned by Israel to Amman

Jordan’s Foreign Minister announced Tuesday (June 8) that Israel released two Jordanian civilians who were arrested after infiltrating Israel during Operation Guardian of the Walls, Israel’s Hebrew-language Maariv newspaper reported. The two were allegedly planning to carry out an attack against soldiers in Jerusalem. Jordan claimed after “intensive contacts the...
POTUSPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Palestinians find new unity in struggle against Israel

JERUSALEM — A cease-fire in Gaza usually means calm across Israel. Not this time. Near Ramallah, Palestinians enraged over the occupation of the West Bank face off against Israeli forces firing tear gas and rubber bullets. In Lod, Jaffa and other mixed Israeli cities, Palestinian residents warily eye their Jewish neighbors — and vice versa — as they walk streets that were battlegrounds weeks ago. Every day in East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah district brings fresh confrontations between Israeli riot police and Palestinian activists.
Middle EastPosted by
MinnPost

Don’t erase our history: The Jewish people are indigenous to the land of Israel

The truth is that the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians is the agonizing struggle between not one, but two indigenous peoples fighting over the same homeland. As leaders of organizations that represent the vast majority of Jews who identify as Zionists, we strongly take issue with the recent Jeff Kolnick Community Voices commentary, “The settler colonialist frame helps clarify what’s at stake in the Mideast for Israelis, Palestinians, and peace.” We believe that applying the “settler colonialist frame” to the conflict erases the indigenous and unbroken Jewish connection to the land, makes resolving the conflict harder to achieve, fuels antisemitism, and is demonstrably unhelpful in understanding “what’s at stake in the Middle East for Israelis, Palestinians, and peace.”
ReligionThe Jewish Press

PA PM: No Proof Jewish Temple Ever Existed on Temple Mount

(Israel Hayom via JNS) The years of archaeological excavations Israel has conducted on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City have yielded no proof that a Jewish Temple ever existed in the city, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh told Al Jazeera on Monday. When asked about current tensions in...
ProtestsTribTown.com

Israel suspends ultranationalists’ march in east Jerusalem

JERUSALEM — Israeli police said Monday they blocked a planned procession by Jewish ultranationalists through parts of Jerusalem’s Old City, following warnings that it could reignite tensions that led to a punishing 11-day war with Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers last month. The parade, which celebrates Israel’s capture of east Jerusalem...
Religionpalwatch.org

Jerusalem Arab activist’s role model is terrorist murderer of 37

Activist's phone is decorated with an image of terrorist Dalal Mughrabi who led the murder of 37, 12 of them children. Fatah: “May you live as a rebel defending our Jerusalem, like your role model Dalal Mughrabi.”. Abbas’ Fatah party promotes a terrorist who led the murder of 37, 12...