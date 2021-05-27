Cancel
Columbia, SC

Phase II announced for West Columbia development

By Contributed by C. Grant Jackson
Columbia Star
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring Street Partners has announced Phase II of St. Anns Alley (www.stannsalley.com), an intown community of single family homes bounded by Center, Spring, Herman, and Augusta streets in the West Columbia River District. Phase II will include 15 homes. Ten of the 15 lots have been released for sale, with five homes under construction and expected to be ready for occupancy in July. Two homes in Phase II have already been purchased. Five additional homes will be ready for occupancy later this summer.

