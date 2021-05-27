Cancel
U.S. Pending Home Sales Decreased in April — NAR

 17 days ago

The number of houses going under contract in the U.S. fell in April, data from the National Association of Realtors showed Thursday. Here are the report's main takeaways:. -The Pending Home Sales Index, a forward-looking indicator of home sales based on contract signings, decreased 4.4% to 106.2 in April. --Economists...

Lawrence Yun
Maria Martinez
