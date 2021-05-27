Cuban American NASCAR star Aric Almirola reminds fans that 'our freedom is not free'

If it starts raining, put on the car covers and don’t take them off until it’s safe to go racing. You read it all the time, “We do this for fans.” Well let me tell ya, if I had bought a ticket for that event at COTA, I’d be sending a bill to NASCAR for the price of the ticket, gas, parking, food, plus the cost of my new Ryan Blaney hat. I’m also charging them what it costs me in vacation days to miss work, my motel room (including a nice tip for the maid). And the $300 it cost to board my dog for the four days I was gone.