Chris Salcedo Show: Calls for Special Session to Get Legislation Passed

You can bet that the lobbyists and fans of partisan gridlock are cheering, tinkling their glasses and grinning like a mule eating briars after the Mississippi Supreme Court gutted the initiative and referendum process on Friday. Yes, the high court struck down the medical marijuana initiative that over 74% of Mississippi voters approved last November, but the stench of death to the ability of “We the People” to bypass the sometimes overweening power of lobbyists and special interests to have our priorities addressed on the ballot is the offense that should linger long in the nostrils of the people of Mississippi, Democrats, Republicans and Independents alike.