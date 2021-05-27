Cancel
Congress & Courts

Chris Salcedo Show: Calls for Special Session to Get Legislation Passed

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawmakers are calling for a special legislative session in order to pass some of the legislation that they may run out of time to pass. Bryan Slaton, Representative of District 2 in Northeast Texas, is one of those lawmakers, and joined the show.

Corpus Christi, TXLaredo Morning Times

Senator Zaffirini passes 106 Bills during 87th legislative session

The 87th Texas Legislature concluded Monday, and the Senate's highest-ranking woman and Hispanic member, Senator Judith Zaffirini, DLaredo, was the Senate's highest bill-passer for the fourth consecutive session. Despite challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, a significant budget deficit, and Winter Storm Uri, Senator Zaffirini passed 106 bills and extended...
Politicskurv.com

Abbott: Other Priority Items To Be Added To Special Session List

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is promising the upcoming special session will deal with more than bail reform and election security. Abbott didn’t reveal what items would be added to the agenda but called them priority bills. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick wants social media regulations, requiring high school athletes compete in sports based on their birth gender, and bans on taxpayer-funded lobbyists on the agenda.
Politicskurv.com

Patrick Calls For Special Session To Counter Democrats’ Obstructionism

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special session after Democrats used delaying tactics to kill three of Patrick’s priority bills. Senate Bill 29 would prevent boys from participating in girls’ sports in Texas schools. Senate Bill 12 would forbid social media from participating in viewpoint discrimination.
Madison, MNcbs3duluth.com

GOP rejects BadgerCare expansion in special legislative session

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Legislature gaveled out of a special session Tuesday, thereby losing out on a potential $1.6 billion in cost savings from the American Rescue Plan Act and an expansion in BadgerCare. Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order May 19 for a special legislative session discussing...
Clark County, WAColumbian

Roll call: Tracking missed votes in the 2021 legislative session

How many votes did lawmakers from Southwest Washington miss over the course of the 2021 state legislative session?. According to a tracker from the Washington Policy Center, they had pretty decent attendance records. None of Clark County’s elected officials, for instance, missed as many votes as Ferndale Republican Sen. Doug...
U.S. PoliticsDaily Corinthian

Reeves should call special session on initiative process

You can bet that the lobbyists and fans of partisan gridlock are cheering, tinkling their glasses and grinning like a mule eating briars after the Mississippi Supreme Court gutted the initiative and referendum process on Friday. Yes, the high court struck down the medical marijuana initiative that over 74% of Mississippi voters approved last November, but the stench of death to the ability of “We the People” to bypass the sometimes overweening power of lobbyists and special interests to have our priorities addressed on the ballot is the offense that should linger long in the nostrils of the people of Mississippi, Democrats, Republicans and Independents alike.
Texas Statefox26houston.com

Texas legislative session: What passed? What failed?

Dr. Eddy Carder is a professor at Prairie View A&M University. He discusses the big three things that passed, and three things that didn't pass. Also, he examines whether or not this was a good or bad legislative session for Texas.
Illinois StateThe Southern

Illinois lawmakers move primary date, expand voting access

Illinois lawmakers passed a major elections reform bill Monday that moves the state's 2022 primary to June and works to expand access to voting. Senate Bill 825 passed in a 72-46 vote in the House and 41-18 in the Senate. "At a time when states are doing voter suppression, here...
Texas StateWSLS

Texas GOP to revive voting bill, Democrats plot next move

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Republicans pressed ahead with their push for tougher election laws Tuesday, vowing to ensure Democrats' weekend victory over one of the most restrictive voting measures in the country would only be temporary. GOP Gov. Greg Abbott prepared to call lawmakers back for a special session to...
Presidential ElectionBryan College Station Eagle

Democrats vote with their feet to block voter restriction bill

The final weekend of the 87th Legislature, that ended Monday, was part climax and part anti-climax. At stake was the effort by the Republicans to make it tougher to vote, an effort that had drawn criticism on Saturday by Democratic President Joe Biden. He called it “un-American” and “part of...
Arizona Statekjzz.org

Secretary Of State Katie Hobbs Enters Race For Arizona Governor

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs on Wednesday announced her candidacy for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2022 while denouncing the Republican-controlled state Senate's ongoing audit of the 2020 presidential election. Hobbs said in a statement she was running for governor “to deliver transparency, accountability, and results for Arizonans"...