What Pochettino’s desire to return to Tottenham says about him

Mauricio Pochettino has expressed his desire for an imminent return to Tottenham, so what does that say about the Argentine gaffer?. Pochettino won his first major team honour with PSG, after defeating Marseille with a 2–1 victory to win the Trophée des Champions, less than two weeks after being appointed. He then went on to pick up his second trophy, by beating Monaco 2-0 to win the Coupe de France, within six months of arriving in Paris.