A season of discontent is over for Arsenal. In the end, we didn’t get to celebrate St. Totteringham’s Day and the Gunners will not be a part of the Europa Conference League. Frankly, it’s the best ending we could have hoped for. While Tottenham has won the right to play Thursday night football in the likes of Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan, Mikel Arteta will be able to concentrate solely on the Premier League and domestic cup competitions.