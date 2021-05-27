RawGear: This Athleisure Brand Aims to Make People Fitter During the Global Pandemic

On any given day in 2019, roughly a fifth of Americans would engage in sports or exercise activity. A couple of years earlier, the research found that more than half of Americans met exercise guidelines as set by medical authorities. While this did little to decrease the rate of obesity in the country, it managed to show that there was an almost palpable desire to become fitter. Then, the pandemic came. It was to be expected that it would cause some type of disruption to people’s fitness habits. Depending on the public health measures, the pressure or infection rates, and the risks working out carried, different segments of the population adapted their workout routines to their pandemic-affected lives differently.