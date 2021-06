On Wednesday, Britney Spears made an explosive, 24-minute statement during a hearing on her conservatorship, describing as “abusive” the arrangement that has awarded her father control over her life for 13 years. The details were jaw-dropping, not least because the hearing marked the first time the pop star had ever spoken openly about the situation in public. Posting an Instagram note to her fans on Thursday, the singer seemed to acknowledge that element of surprise. Below an inspirational quote — “if you want your children to be intelligent, read them fairy tales. If you want them to be more intelligent, read them more fairy tales” — she wrote: