Global Positive Displacement Pumps Market Forecast Report 2021-2026: Share, Size, Growth, Key Players and Outlook

By Smith Ivo
manometcurrent.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Positive Displacement Pumps Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global positive displacement pumps market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global positive displacement pumps market to reach a value of US$ 17.32 Billion by 2026. A positive displacement (PD) pump is an industrial pump that consists of an expanding cavity on the suction side and a decreasing cavity on the discharge side. It is widely utilized across numerous industries for discharging liquid from the inlet pressure section into the discharge tube or pipe as the cavity on the suction side expands and contracts. The action of the pump is cyclic, which is driven with the help of screws, gears, rollers, vanes, pistons and diaphragms. The PD pump delivers a constant flow of fluid at a fixed speed despite changes within the counterforce. It also is self-priming in nature and is more suitable for handling highly viscous liquids as compared to a centrifugal pump.

