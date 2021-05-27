Cancel
MLB

Jordan Luplow joining Indians' bench Thursday afternoon

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleveland Indians outfielder Jordan Luplow is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Matt Boyd and the Detroit Tigers. Luplow will grab a seat while Bradley Zimmer makes his MLB season debut in Thursday's matinee. The 28-year-old former top prospect will start in center field and bat ninth. Harold Ramirez will be in left as the cleanup man and Eddie Rosario will start in right and hit fifth. Luplow could potentially lose playing time if Zimmer shows well.

