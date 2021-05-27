Cancel
Public Health

First-Time Unemployment Claims Continue to Fall to New Pandemic Lows

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) – The number of Americans filing for first-time unemployment benefits continues to hit new pandemic lows each week. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 406,000 people filed for jobless aid last week. That’s down 38,000 from the previous week. The number of weekly applications for jobless aid...

Economyatchisonglobenow.com

Red states top those with lowest unemployment rates

(The Center Square) – Republican-led states and Vermont reported the lowest unemployment rates in April, according to a new report by the U.S. Commerce Department. States led by Democratic governors recorded the highest jobless rates, according to the report. Unemployment rates were lower in April in 12 states and the...
Public Healthkyma.com

Jobless claims reach a new pandemic-era low

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Weekly claims for unemployment benefits have dropped to their lowest level so far in the pandemic-era. The Labor Department reported Thursday that weekly claims for jobless benefits fell last week to 406,000 on a seasonally adjusted basis. That is a better number than economists were expecting,...
EconomyPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State With The Highest Unemployment

The first few months after the COVID-19 pandemic, American unemployment rates reached the highest levels since The Great Depression. That has improved substantially and the national jobless rate currently hovers around 6%. However, that remains much higher than in early 2020 when unemployment was at a five-decade low, at 3.5%. The Bureau of Labor Statistics […]
EconomyPosted by
Fatherly

24 States That Cut Unemployment Benefits Are Lying About the Reason

The Republican governors of 24 states have announced that they will block the federal government from supplementing the unemployment benefits provided to employees in their states, citing that workers are saying they are getting more money staying home than they would at work from unemployment. These claims, factually dubious, represent real, actual, harmful bad news for the families that are relying on the extra payments to stay afloat amidst the economic devastation of the pandemic.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australia April unemployment falls to year low of 5.5%

SYDNEY, May 20 (Reuters) - Australia’s jobless rate fell for a sixth consecutive month in April to the lowest in a year despite a shocking drop in employment as fewer people went looking for work, data on Thursday showed. Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed a decline...
EconomyTimes Union

This Week: Construction spending, productivity, jobs report

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. Construction spending has been mostly rising over the past year, fueled by strong demand for new single-family houses. Through the first three months of the year, total construction spending was $328.3 billion, or 4.5% ahead...
Economymoneyweek.com

The real problem of Universal Basic Income (UBI)

Let’s say you are unemployed and someone offers you $15 an hour to work a 40-hour week as a shift manager at McDonald’s in the US. That would give you $600 a week. It’s not a fortune. It’s not awful either. So all other things being equal, if you were in need of work you’d probably take it. But what if someone else was offering you a little over $600 a week if you didn’t take it? $650 perhaps — to stay at home instead. My guess is that you might think twice.
BusinessAustin Daily Herald

Midwest economy report stays strong, shows inflation worries

OMAHA, Neb. — The economy in nine Midwest and Plains states remains strong in the wake of a devastating global pandemic, according to new monthly survey of business leaders and managers, but the survey’s index gauging inflation soared to a new record high. The Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions for...
Missouri Statemissouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Unemployment claims hit new pandemic lows; Panera unveils revamped store design

As COVID-19 restrictions continue to be relaxed and lifted, the labor market is showing gradual signs of improvement. Weekly unemployment claims nationally and in Missouri once again hit their lowest levels since the start of the pandemic last week. Nationally, the figure dropped to 440,000. In Missouri, initial claims fell below 6,500. The new numbers follow decisions in recent weeks by many states to cut federal pandemic unemployment benefits starting in June. Also emerging from the pandemic is a new look for Panera. The Sunset Hills-based restaurant chain has unveiled plans to revamp its bakery-cafes. The new design will focus more heavily on digital ordering, and it will emphasize drive-thru service and to-go options. St. Louis developers also look to be in for a change, as new Mayor Tishaura Jones turns a critical eye to development subsidies. A meeting over the mixed-use City Foundry development was pushed back amid ongoing negotiations. Jones previously vetoed property tax abatements on two other properties in the city’s central corridor, saying the incentives were too generous and that the developers should come back and renegotiate the deals.
EconomyCNBC

How to return to work — and keep getting the $300 unemployment benefit

Two programs — partial unemployment insurance and short-time compensation (also known as work sharing) — allow workers to keep getting unemployment benefits. They are only available to part-time workers and certain rules may restrict access. Eligible workers would also get a $300 weekly supplement, which some view as a quasi return-to-work bonus.