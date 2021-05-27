Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Fannie Mae Announces New EVP, Head of Single-Family

By DS News
appraisalbuzz.com
 9 days ago

The GSE’s new EVP Malloy Evans previously served Fannie Mae’s single-family business as SVP and Chief Credit Officer. 2021 promises to be a big year for the appraisal profession. The coronavirus pandemic forced appraisers to quickly adapt, and we had to tackle a. February 1, 2021 No Comments. This new...

www.appraisalbuzz.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evp#Gse#Svp#Gse#Evp Malloy Evans#Fannie Mae#Svp#The Biden Administration#Chief Credit Officer#Appraisers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

Fannie Mae Launches 'Your Own Story' To Educate Future Homebuyers

Fannie Mae is seeking to help demystify the homebuying process for future homeowners with “Your Own Story.” A new campaign to educate future homebuyers on the entire process. KEY TAKEAWAYS. Most consumers overestimate the minimum credit score or required down payment necessary to qualify for a mortgage. Potential homebuyers will...
Economyfanniemae.com

Fannie Mae Releases April 2021 Monthly Summary

WASHINGTON, DC – Fannie Mae’s (FNMA/OTCQB) April 2021 Monthly Summary is now available. The monthly summary report contains information about Fannie Mae’s monthly and year-to-date activities for our gross mortgage portfolio, mortgage-backed securities and other guarantees, interest rate risk measures, serious delinquency rates, and loan modifications. About Fannie Mae. Fannie...
Credits & Loansfanniemae.com

Fannie Mae Provides Additional Details on Loan Eligibility Related to Revised Qualified Mortgage Rule

Today, Fannie Mae released Lender Letter LL-2021-11, Loan Eligibility Under the Preferred Stock Purchase Agreement and Revised General Qualified Mortgage Rule, to its single-family sellers. This lender letter provides additional details related to the policies introduced in LL-2021-09 that were the result of the 2021 amendments to our senior preferred stock purchase agreement (PSPA) with Treasury and the Revised General Qualified Mortgage loan definition (Revised QM).
Real Estateappraisalbuzz.com

Forbearance Activity Dips as Market Prepares for 700K Expirations

Some 2.12 million mortgage loans remain in COVID-19 associated forbearance plans—numbers are decreasing, and a high volume of exits loom. 2021 promises to be a big year for the appraisal profession. The coronavirus pandemic forced appraisers to quickly adapt, and we had to tackle a. February 1, 2021 No Comments.
Public HealthCommercial Observer

Fannie Mae Extends COVID Renter Protections Through September

Fannie Mae is extending its multifamily COVID-19 forbearance program — which was set to expire on June 30 — by three months. The government-sponsored enterprise announced Thursday that protections for renters experiencing financial challenges stemming from the pandemic would remain in place through September. The initiative requires landlords to suspend all evictions for renters unable to pay rent during the forbearance period.
BusinessLaw.com

Potter Anderson Announces New Head of Bankruptcy Practice

L. Katherine Good, a partner at Potter Anderson & Corroon, is taking over as head of the firm’s bankruptcy practice, according to an announcement from the firm. She is replacing Jeremy W. Ryan, who left the position to lead Potter Anderson’s general litigation group as part of the firm’s executive committee.
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

Freddie Mac Multifamily Extends Forbearance Deadline To September

Freddie Mac Multifamily extended the deadline for requesting a new COVID-19 forbearance agreement for its Multifamily loans to September 30, 2021. Freddie Mac Multifamily extended the deadline for requesting a new COVID-19 forbearance agreement for its Multifamily loans to September 30, 2021. The program, previously set to terminate June 30, 2021, was extended to provide additional time for multifamily operators experiencing hardship as a result of the pandemic.
Healthduke.edu

Search for New Health System EVP & COO Begins

Chancellor Eugene Washington has named the selection committee to conduct the national search for Duke University Health System’s next Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, succeeding William J. Fulkerson, Jr., MD, MBA, who will step down from the position of Executive Vice President (EVP) at the end of 2021. The search committee will be chaired by Dr. Washington.
Personal Financecalculatedriskblog.com

Fannie Mae: Mortgage Serious Delinquency Rate Decreased in April

Fannie Mae reported that the Single-Family Serious Delinquency decreased to 2.38% in April, from 2.58% in March. The serious delinquency rate is up from 0.70% in April 2020. These are mortgage loans that are "three monthly payments or more past due or in foreclosure". The Fannie Mae serious delinquency rate...
Southfield, MIpfonline.com

Dürr Announces New Head of Clean Technology Systems

Dürr Group (Southfield, MI) introduces Ken Zak as the new head of the Clean Technology Systems division. He succeeds Dr. Daniel Schmitt, whose internal move sees him join the Board of Management of Dürr Group’s subsidiary HOMAG Group AG. Clean Technology Systems is responsible for the Dürr Group’s environmental technology business. In 2020, it achieved sales of approx. €400 million with around 1,350 employees.
Economyyieldpro.com

Fannie Mae forecasts higher near-term growth

Fannie Mae recently issued its May forecasts for the economy and for housing. They show slightly higher growth in 2021 and much higher multifamily housing starts than did the February forecast. GDP forecast higher for 2021. Fannie Mae has revised their growth forecast for 2021 higher compared to their February...
House Rentcalculatedriskblog.com

Lawler: Single-Family Rent Trends

CR Note: Last week, I posted a brief note from housing economist Tom Lawler: Lawler: Is the “Owners’ Equivalent Rent” Index Set to Accelerate Sharply?. Two of the largest institutional holders of single-family rental properties recently reported that demand for single-family rentals has rebounded strongly over the past several quarters, and both reported an acceleration in rental increases.
Businessthemortgagereports.com

Mortgage and refinance rates today, June 5, and rate forecast for next week

Average mortgage rates ended up holding steady yesterday. That morning, they’d looked likely to fall as a result of the employment report. But they ended up back where they started. Based on recent activity, I’m expecting mortgage rates next week to barely move. Yes, they’ll likely go up and down...
Real Estatecmgfi.com

Fannie Mae RefiNow Available Tomorrow

Fannie Mae has launched RefiNow, a new refinance program designed for eligible homeowners who have not yet taken advantage of record-low mortgage rates. Fannie Mae RefiNow guarantees homeowners will get an average interest rate reduction 0.25%* lower than their qualifying market mortgage rate. As an added bonus, CMG Financial will give homeowners a free appraisal.
Real Estateappraisalbuzz.com

Average Rate For 30-Year Mortgage Continues to Hover Around 3 Percent

The average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage inched up slightly this week but remains below 3% at 2.99%, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. That’s up from 2.95% last week but down from 3.18% a year ago. “Home prices continue to accelerate while inventory remains low and...
Real Estatenewhomesource.com

Stonecrest Single Family Homes

Do you dream of owning a new home so you can stop the never-ending rent cycle? Make your dream a reality at Stonecrest! Here, it’s possible to own a single family home for as much or less than you pay in rent. Stonecrest offers floorplansranging from 1,280 sq. ft. to over 2,200 sq. ft., included unfinished basement, 2 car garages, and everything you need in a new home, including all your appliances! Scenic homesites, available cul-de-sac backyards, and open concept floorplans gives you the space to enhance the way you live! At Stonecrest, it's an easy and simple process to homeownership withaffordable prices, low down paymentsand 100% financing programs.Dedicated loan officers are ready to help you create a financial game plan. Click here to schedule yourvisit today!
EconomyMortgageNewsDaily.com

Servicing, Ops, MLO Jobs; Purchase, Appraisal, PMI, Retention Tools; Investors React to Agency Changes

A while back I made an appointment at a new doctor and under, “What do you wish to be called?” I wrote, “The Chosen One.” Wednesday, I heard the receptionist say, “Please let the doctor know that The Chosen One is here.” They’ve been using it this whole time. Every generation, to one degree or another, believe that they are The Chosen Ones, but people in their 20s and 30s are finding out that it’s unusually tough out there to buy a home. And as Fannie and Freddie shift their footprint (more news below), savvy MLOs know that down payment programs may help homebuyers get into a house sooner than they think. In the article Is down payment assistance for everyone? Down Payment Resource discusses a few basic requirements homebuyers should keep in mind when considering down payment help. Today’s audio version of the commentary is available here featuring Part Two an interview with Nathan Lee, Head of Richey May Advisory, on trends he has seen across lenders in recent years. This week’s podcast is sponsored by Richey May.
Real EstateNewsbug.info

Mortgage borrowers’ credit scores rise to new record high

Americans with near-perfect credit scores are reaping the rewards of record-low mortgage rates, a trend that underscores the economic divide created by the coronavirus recession. The typical credit score for mortgage borrowers rose to 788 in the first quarter, a record high, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said...
Real Estatempamag.com

Commercial and multifamily delinquencies slip to new pandemic low

Commercial and multifamily mortgage delinquencies fell to a new pandemic low in May, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. “Commercial and multifamily mortgage delinquency rates ticked down last month to the lowest level since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jamie Woodwell, vice president of commercial real estate research at MBA. “Pockets of elevated stress remain in loans backed by lodging and retail properties, driven by loans in the later stages of delinquency and foreclosure or REO. Quarterly measures of delinquency rates between last year’s fourth quarter and this year’s first quarter show a drop in distress across nearly every capital source.”