WBAP Morning News: First Biden Cancels Trump Investigation into Wuhan…Now He Wants One?

President Joe Biden said Wednesday he was asking the intelligence community to “redouble” efforts to investigate the origins of Covid-19. In a statement, Biden said the intelligence community had “coalesced around two likely scenarios” related to the conception of the virus. One scenario involves the idea that it emerged through unintentional human contact with an infected animal, while the second involves an accidental leak from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology. Quoting from a report he received from intelligence officials last month, Biden said, “While two elements in the IC leans toward the former scenario and one leans more toward the latter — each with low or moderate confidence — the majority of elements do not believe there is sufficient information to assess one to be more likely than the other.