Ceetec Launches $390 Phenum Alloy XC Race Stem that Weighs 100 Grams
Swiss Components manufacturer Ceetec has launched a new lightweight XC race stem with a claimed weight as low as 100 grams. Ceetec's Phenum C10 stem was designed for racers looking for a light but strong stem for their race machines and uses the Swiss brand's proprietary 'Full C10 Metal Matrix Technology'. The brand CNC-machine the aluminum and then use quenching and tempering post-processing to achieve a higher strength from the alloy. The metal then goes through a three-step process of surfacing and anodizing to achieve a matte finish similar to carbon.www.pinkbike.com