Video: A 1 Minute Blast of Katy Winton Shredding Her Steep, Loamy, Local Trails

We sat down with @GregorJolliffe to talk about his journey with bikes so far, his time at the renowned BASE mountain bike programme in Scotland, racing downhill and enduro, and the path that eventually led him to a career as a professional trail builder. Some of Greg’s standout projects so far include building slopestyle courses for Red Bull Joyride at Crankworx Whistler, film projects for Cut Media, and, of course, his own Greg Jolliffes. Greg is currently Switzerland-based with the Velosolutions crew and he has most recently been involved in the building of the new Höckler Trail in Zurich. Of course, we cover a lot of ground when it comes to the new trail, from sustainability, to features, to working with Züritrails and other stakeholders, to challenges and difficulties during the build, rider feedback and how some of the initial concerns were addressed.