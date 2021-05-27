Cancel
Video: A 1 Minute Blast of Katy Winton Shredding Her Steep, Loamy, Local Trails

By James Smurthwaite Follow Following
Pinkbike.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're stoked to be supporting such an awesome athlete in Katy Winton for 2021. We caught up with her "briefly" in the Tweed Valley for a taste of what is to come. Be sure to keep up with Katy on her social media and YouTube channel.—Nukeproof Bikes.

www.pinkbike.com
