Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Summit County, UT

Summit County ends mass vaccinations at Utah Film Studio

Posted by 
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bTglG_0aDUiQuM00

Thursday marks the last day of Summit County's COVID-19 vaccinations at the Utah Film Studio in Park City.

According to the Summit County Health Department, the vaccination site has already ceased the administration of first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, but workers are continuing to administer second doses there through Thursday.

RELATED: Pop-up clinics reaching Utah's vaccine-hesitant communities

According to the health department, an estimated 92 percent of people age 70 and up in Summit County have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

SCHD reports an estimated 86 percent of people in the 65-69 age group, 83 percent of people in the 55-64 age group and 67 percent of people age 12 and older in Summit County are fully vaccinated.

SCHD is now offering vaccines at its offices in Park City, Coalville and Kamas.

More clinics are expected to open soon at Gallagher Pediatrics and Wasatch Pediatrics in Park City. Click here for details.

FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
951K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Government
Summit County, UT
Health
County
Summit County, UT
Local
Utah Health
Local
Utah COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Utah Vaccines
Summit County, UT
Government
State
Utah State
Park City, UT
Government
City
Kamas, UT
Park City, UT
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Utah Film Studio#Schd#Gallagher Pediatrics#Wasatch Pediatrics#Mass#Covid 19 Vaccines#Doses#Pop Up Clinics#Age Group#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
Utah StatePosted by
FOX 13 News

Weber State first in Utah to offer queer studies program

Weber State University will be the first school in Utah to offer a program this fall dedicated to studying LGBTQ issues, according to a report in the Standard-Examiner . “In some ways, I can’t help but wonder what took Utah so long, but I’m excited to see that Weber State is at the forefront of that,” said Theresa Kay, a Weber State psychology professor who wrote the proposal for the program along with Women & Gender Studies Program Director Melina Alexander and political science professor Richard Price.