Jamesville-DeWitt girls lacrosse completes sweep of East Syracuse Minoa

ONONDAGA COUNTY – It was fair to assume that each of the area’s high schoool girls lacrosse teams was, in one way or another, an underog and challenger to favored sides once the Section III playoffs rolled around..

Jamesville-DeWitt had that role after two games against its main Class C challenger, Fulton, ended in defeat, including a 14-6 decision when the two sides gathered on May 22.

Not happy with this result, the Red Rams took that frustration out in its rematch with East Syracuse Minoa last Tuesday at Spartan Stadium, prevailing by a score of 19-3.

Having beat the Spartans 13-5 when they met one week earlier, J-D was even more potent in the rematch, seeing six different players net multiple goals.

Kailey McKenna, with three goals and two assists, led the way, but Everly Kessler, Kate Barclay and Brooke Bort matched that three-goal output as Barclay added an assist.

Sydney Balotin and Kate Wilcox both scored twice, with Lily Loewenguth getting one goal and one assist. Lindsey Hildreth and Grace Evans also converted as Campbell Endres picked up an assist.

ESM, who fell to 4-6 on the season, had Emma Biel net all three of the team’s goals, with Mary Grace Godleski assisting on one of them as goalie Anna James finished with 13 saves.

Christian Brothers Academy had played Baldwinsville, West Genesee and Cicero-North Syracuse close, but had defeated none of those Class A favorites.

But the Brothers did keep winning against most Onondaga High School League foes, including last Monday’s 16-2 romp over Mexico where most of the lineup got to see some extended minutes.

Bella Roberson, Gracie Britton and Hannah Goldberg each scored three times, with Roberson adding two assists. Amelia Bonacci, Bella Cannizzo and Emily Jones got two goals apiece, with Maeve Mackenzie adding a goal. Bella DeRegis and Lilah Kirch both had a pair of assists as Talia Cannizzo also had an assist.

One opponent, though, remained far out of CBA’s reach- namely, Skaneateles, who continued to stake its claim as, arguably, the best team in all of Section III at the Brothers’ expense last Tuesday night.

During a 15-3 loss to the Lakers last Tuesday at Hyatt Stadium, the Brothers found itself constantly stifled, only getting a handful of opportunities while Skaneateles kept attacking in waves.

Delaney Hayden did all she could, recording 15 saves, but Kathryn Morrissey (four goals, one assist) and Bella Brogan (three goals, one assist) led the Lakers along. Roberson scored twice and Goldberg once for CBA’s lone production.