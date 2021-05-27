Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Syracuse, NY

Jamesville-DeWitt girls lacrosse completes sweep of East Syracuse Minoa

By Phil Blackwell
Posted by 
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aE9pj_0aDUiA1y00

ONONDAGA COUNTY – It was fair to assume that each of the area’s high schoool girls lacrosse teams was, in one way or another, an underog and challenger to favored sides once the Section III playoffs rolled around..

Jamesville-DeWitt had that role after two games against its main Class C challenger, Fulton, ended in defeat, including a 14-6 decision when the two sides gathered on May 22.

Not happy with this result, the Red Rams took that frustration out in its rematch with East Syracuse Minoa last Tuesday at Spartan Stadium, prevailing by a score of 19-3.

Having beat the Spartans 13-5 when they met one week earlier, J-D was even more potent in the rematch, seeing six different players net multiple goals.

Kailey McKenna, with three goals and two assists, led the way, but Everly Kessler, Kate Barclay and Brooke Bort matched that three-goal output as Barclay added an assist.

Sydney Balotin and Kate Wilcox both scored twice, with Lily Loewenguth getting one goal and one assist. Lindsey Hildreth and Grace Evans also converted as Campbell Endres picked up an assist.

ESM, who fell to 4-6 on the season, had Emma Biel net all three of the team’s goals, with Mary Grace Godleski assisting on one of them as goalie Anna James finished with 13 saves.

Christian Brothers Academy had played Baldwinsville, West Genesee and Cicero-North Syracuse close, but had defeated none of those Class A favorites.

But the Brothers did keep winning against most Onondaga High School League foes, including last Monday’s 16-2 romp over Mexico where most of the lineup got to see some extended minutes.

Bella Roberson, Gracie Britton and Hannah Goldberg each scored three times, with Roberson adding two assists. Amelia Bonacci, Bella Cannizzo and Emily Jones got two goals apiece, with Maeve Mackenzie adding a goal. Bella DeRegis and Lilah Kirch both had a pair of assists as Talia Cannizzo also had an assist.

One opponent, though, remained far out of CBA’s reach- namely, Skaneateles, who continued to stake its claim as, arguably, the best team in all of Section III at the Brothers’ expense last Tuesday night.

During a 15-3 loss to the Lakers last Tuesday at Hyatt Stadium, the Brothers found itself constantly stifled, only getting a handful of opportunities while Skaneateles kept attacking in waves.

Delaney Hayden did all she could, recording 15 saves, but Kathryn Morrissey (four goals, one assist) and Bella Brogan (three goals, one assist) led the Lakers along. Roberson scored twice and Goldberg once for CBA’s lone production.

Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
304
Followers
866
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
City
Baldwinsville, NY
City
Minoa, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Fulton, NY
City
Skaneateles, NY
City
East Syracuse, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lacrosse Players#Lakers#Spartans#Campbell Endres#Esm#Brothers#Cba#Red Rams#East Syracuse Minoa#Cicero North Syracuse#Goalie Anna James#Spartan Stadium#West Genesee#Onondaga County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lacrosse
News Break
Sports
Related
Jamesville, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Jamesville-DeWitt boys tennis stays unbeaten with three sweeps

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Against both its neighbors and its closest pursuers in the SCAC Empire division, the Jamesville-DeWitt boys tennis team remained unstoppable. It started last Tuesday with the Red Rams sweeping East Syracuse Minoa and, two days later, continued in a first-place league clash where J-D beat the Central Square Redhawks by that […]
Skaneateles, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Skaneateles girls lacrosse holds off West Genesee 12-10

ONONDAGA COUNTY – When last week’s girls lacrosse action got underway, no one in Section III was undefeated except two neighboring schools separated by a stretch of Route 20. Skaneateles was joined in those unbeaten ranks by Auburn, and both were still perfect at week’s end, in no small part due to the Wildcats knocking […]
Northampton, MAiBerkshires.com

Wahconah Girls Lacrosse Falls at Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. -- Coming off an emotional one-goal loss on Friday at Mount Greylock, the Wahconah girls lacrosse team Saturday took a 13-4 loss on the road against the Blue Devils. Wahconah coach Kathy Budaj said that the schedule and Saturday’s heat both took a toll on her squad. “Our...
Foxborough, MASun Chronicle

Foxboro High boys and girls lacrosse

The Warriors owned a 6-4 lead with four minutes remaining in the non-league match before losing in overtime. Lincoln Moore totaled two goals and one assist for Foxboro. Jack Avery and Nick Penders each added a goal, while Adam Addeche kept Foxboro competitive with a 13-save performance in goal. The Warriors (6-2) host Stoughton Wednesday.
Wilson, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Wilson girls' lacrosse captures championship

Wilson defeated South Western 18-6 to win the District 3 girls' lacrosse 3A championship on Thursday evening. York Catholic prevailed 14-8 over Twin Valley in the 2A final. The Bulldogs led 12-1 at halftime and rolled to the win. York Catholic jumped out to a 7-4 halftime lead, but saw...
Windsor, CTPosted by
Journal Inquirer

Lacrosse: East Catholic takes down Windsor

EAST CATHOLIC 15, WINDSOR 9. In Manchester, Mallory Bartlett netted seven goals to propel the Eagles to a CCC interdivisional victory. Ava Eklund contributed four goals for the Eagles (8-4). Kelly Queen had three and Caroline Carlson added one. Maren Riley made eight saves. Olyma Desarmes scored six goals to...
West Seneca, NYwestsenecabee.com

West girls lacrosse continues to progress

West Seneca West’s girls lacrosse team battled tough against all four of the foes that it faced last week, and though none of the contests ended victoriously for the Lady Indians, coach Sara Raniero certainly saw progress from her players both during individual games, and when looking at the week as a whole. “We are so proud of the progress […]
East Lyme, CTnorthwestgeorgianews.com

H.S. roundup: East Lyme boys complete perfect lacrosse regular season

May 23—STONINGTON — Ryan Whaley and Matt Valakos accounted for nine points apiece as East Lyme High School completed a perfect regular season with a 20-12 boys' lacrosse victory over Stonington on Saturday. Whaley finished with six goals and three assists while Valakos had two goals and seven assists for...
Syracuse, NYNewsday

Ward, Tyrells lead Syracuse women's lacrosse team into Final Four

Syracuse is headed to the NCAA women’s lacrosse Final Four and it has three Long Islanders to thank for it. Babylon’s Emma Ward and Mount Sinai’s Emma and Meaghan Tyrrell combined for 13 goals in Syracuse’s 17-11 win over Florida in the NCAA quarterfinals Saturday in Syracuse. Third-seeded Syracuse (16-3)...
TravelGainesville.com

Gators’ lacrosse looks to advance to final four, travel to Syracuse

Opportunity knocks this weekend for the Florida lacrosse team to take down a giant. The Florida lacrosse team treks to the Empire State on Saturday to play one of its biggest games in program history. The sixth-seeded Gators will battle third seed Syracuse at 2 p.m. today with coverage on...
Liverpool, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Jamesville-DeWitt softball streak ended by Liverpool

ONONDAGA COUNTY – When the first state softball rankings of 2021 were released, Jamesville-DeWitt sat at no. 9 in Class A, even as it was dominating all of its competition. Perhaps that caution about its ranking was justified, because when the Red Rams took on Liverpool last Saturday afternoon, it suffered its first defeat of […]
Cazenovia, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia Lakers lacrosse teams sweep Chittenango

CAZENOVIA – With its first victory in the books, the Cazenovia boys lacrosse team now wanted more -and didn’t waste much time finding it against one of its neighbors. The Lakers dominated last Tuesday’s game against Chittenango, prevailing 12-5 as part of a boys-girls sweep by Cazenovia over both sets of Bears. In the boys […]
Solvay, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Westhill Warriors softball sweeps two games from Solvay

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Unlike many years past, when the Westhill and Solvay softball teams faced each other in 2021, it was the Warriors in the far better position in the league standings. On a hot Thursday afternoon, the two-game series began with the Bearcats starting strong, but Westhill taking over late to prevail by an […]
Syracuse, NYDaily Orange

6 Syracuse players earn Inside Lacrosse All-American honors

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Sarah Cooper, Meaghan Tyrrell, Ella Simkins, Megan Carney, Sam Swart and Kerry Defliese earned Inside Lacrosse All-American honors Friday. Cooper was named to an All-American first team for the first time in her career.
College Sportschatsports.com

Syracuse women’s lacrosse vs. Northwestern: A history

The Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team is headed back to the Final Four after defeating Florida over the weekend. That’s eventful enough on its own, but this group clearly has larger goals in mind, like its first NCAA Tournament title. Standing in the way of that first will be a...