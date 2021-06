PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Volunteers on Thursday painted "All Black Lives Matter" on a street in Providence next to Kennedy Plaza. "This right here is a very bold, public declaration of our value and importance in the world in which we live in," said Rodney Davis, a volunteer and co-facilitator for the mural. "This, we hope, is going to serve as a catalyst for larger conversations that will affect not only City Hall, but the State House, as well as people here in Providence or in Coventry."