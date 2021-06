BEAUFORT, S.C. (PRWEB) May 13, 2021. The Beaufort County School District announces today that it has renewed its contract with Vendor Registry for another year. This renewal continues to help the Beaufort County School District simplify their purchasing process and make it easier for their vendors to access and compete for bids and RFPs. The Beaufort County School District invites all interested vendors to register online to access their current and upcoming solicitations.