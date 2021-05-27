Cancel
How Microsoft is revolutionizing everyday hybrid work

Cover picture for the articleIf you can get anything great from last year, it’s because it has shown that digital work is possible. If you just want to. And when the tools are ready. a word. Excel. Power point. Access. Prospects. The five programs listed are common synonyms for digital office work. Manufacturer Microsoft started offering the Office suite as a subscription led by CEO Satya Nadella. In April 2020, the trademark is changed to Microsoft 365 and the restrictions of previous applications are relaxed. This is where Teams comes in, which will be a key part of Microsoft’s ecosystem going forward.

Satya Nadella
