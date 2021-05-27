Kansas City COVID-19 Daily Briefing for May 27

41 Action News is offering a daily recap of COVID-19 related stories from across Kansas City and the country. Check back every morning for the latest developments.

LATEST: COVID-19 case tracker for Missouri, Kansas and Kansas City

University of Kansas Health System daily update

Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System said they continue to treat a low number of COVID-19 patients.

Of 18 total patients, six have active infections and 12 are recovering. Only one person is in the intensive care unit, and they are not on a ventilator.

The doctors were joined Thursday by Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman.

They discussed the amount of vaccine sitting on shelves because there aren't enough people seeking it in the state and the efforts underway to remedy the problem.

Douglas County Commissioners allow COVID-19 public health order to expire

Commissioners in Douglas County, Kansas, allowed the county's public health order, which included a mask mandate, to expire .

It was one of only two counties left in the state to have a mask mandate in place.

Wyandotte County is the other. Its officials are set to discuss the mask mandate Thursday evening.

60 businesses gather for in-person job fair at Arrowhead Stadium

Some people left without work due to the COVID-19 pandemic had a chance to meet potential employers face-to-face Wednesday.

A job fair featuring around 60 businesses took place at Arrowhead Stadium.

Among those seeking jobs were moms who need the income to care for their children.

One who 41 Action News talked to was hired at the fair and said having a second income again will give her family a sense of normalcy and stability.

—

Find more coronavirus news and resources from 41 Action News here.