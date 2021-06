Menomonie’s bustling food scene will surprise you with its depth of options and richness of flavors. With the help of readers who voted in our most recent Best of the Chippewa Valley poll, we’re compiled a list of some of Menomonie’s best eateries. Not only do they make some of the best beer in the Valley, but Volume One readers picked Lucette Woodfire Eatery (910 Hudson Road) as their favorite place to grub down in Menom. The brewery’s Neapolitan-style pizzas, calzones, and salads are every taste bud’s treat. And you can wash it down with one of the breweries creations (or grab a six-pack or growler of beer to take home). In second place, Jake's Supper Club (E5690 County Road D) is nestled along Tainter Lake, where the kitchen booms with hand-cut steaks, pasta, and prime rib. (Our readers also handed Jake’s the silver medal when asked about the Best Supper Club in the Chippewa Valley.) Celebrating 50 years of serving some of the best slices around, Ted's Pizza Palace (306 Main St. E) is beloved for its specialty pies crafted with love and the freshest ingredients. Try one of the Greek-inspired pizzas like the gyro meat-loaded Zeus.