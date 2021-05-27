Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

3 jailed over 2017 Barcelona attacks by Islamist extremists

Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 11 days ago

MADRID — (AP) — A Spanish court on Thursday imposed prison sentences ranging from 8 to 53 years on the three surviving members of an extremist Islamist cell that killed 16 people and injured 140 others in two consecutive attacks in and near Barcelona in 2017.

The three convicted by Spain's National Court were accused of forming part of the cell or aiding it, but not of directly carrying out the attacks.

Two cell members, including a Muslim cleric believed to have been the ringleader, died in an apparently accidental blast at a country house while preparing explosives before the attacks. Six more were shot and killed by police after driving vehicles into groups of bystanders in Barcelona and the nearby coastal town of Cambrils.

The Islamic State group later claimed responsibility for their actions.

A panel of judges convicted Mohamed Houli Chemlal, a 24-year-old Spaniard who survived the explosion days ahead of the attacks, and Driss Oukabir, 32 and originally from Morocco, who had been involved in their preparation but chose not to take part in the end, of belonging to a terrorist organization and manufacturing explosives. They were also found guilty on 29 counts of mass destruction with terrorist intent.

They were sentenced to 53 1/2 and 46 years of imprisonment respectively, although the ruling of over 1,000 pages clarifies that they are expected to serve only a maximum of 20 years.

The court also sentenced Moroccan-born Said Ben Iazza, 28, who helped the ring to buy materials for the explosives, to 8 years' imprisonment for cooperating with a terrorist organization.

Prosecutors in the trial that began in November last year had asked for prison terms ranging from eight to 41 years.

On Aug. 17, 2017, a man driving a van plowed into a section of Barcelona’s crowded Las Ramblas boulevard, killing several people and injuring many others before escaping on foot.

Several members of the cell later carried out a similar vehicle attack in Cambrils, a resort town, before they were shot dead by police. The attackers were carrying knives and wore fake explosive belts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#2017 Barcelona Attacks#Morocco#Attackers#Terrorist Attacks#Extremists#The Islamic State#Terrorist Organization#State Prison#Islamist#Ap#Spanish#National Court#Muslim#Spaniard#Moroccan#The Associated Press#Terrorist Intent#Imprisonment#Explosives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
News Break
Violent Crimes
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
Public SafetyBBC

Maidenhead far-right 'extremist' jailed for terrorism offences

A "right-wing extremist" has been jailed for possessing manuals on knife fighting and making explosives. Police found a hoard of Nazi-era daggers, far-right literature and a framed Ku Klux Klan certificate in Nicholas Brock's bedroom in Berkshire. The 53-year-old was found guilty in March of three counts of possessing materials...
MinoritiesBBC

Barcelona: Homophobic attacks spark outcry

A gay rights group in the Catalonia region of north-eastern Spain has warned of increasing incidents of homophobia following attacks in Barcelona over the weekend. The Observatory Against Homophobia (OCH) said five gay men had been injured in three separate attacks. In the most serious incident, a man needed facial...
Public SafetyPosted by
WSB Radio

Police raids in Europe target worldwide organized crime

BERLIN — (AP) — German officials said police conducted raids Monday targeting people suspected of involvement in organized crime, as part of a larger international bust coordinated by Europol. The European Union police agency, based in The Hague, Netherlands, said it planned to hold a news conference Tuesday on what...
Public SafetyPosted by
WSB Radio

Amazon city shuts down amid attacks over trafficker's death

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — The Brazilian Amazon’s biggest city ordered schools closed and suspended public transportation Monday amid a wave of vandalism and violence that has followed the death of an alleged leader of a drug trafficking ring in a shootout with police. Dozens of buses, public buildings,...
Violent Crimespersecution.org

At least 130 Killed by Jihadists in Northern Burkina Faso

“During the three-hour onslaught on Yagha village, the militants shot indiscriminately, torching homes and a market before lobbing explosives at civilians seeking refuge in gold-mining holes…” wrote The Wall Street Journal. “No one has claimed the killings, but government officials say it was the work of Islamic State’s regional affiliate,...
WorldPosted by
WSB Radio

Canadian police say Muslim family targeted by deadly attack

TORONTO — (AP) — A driver plowed a pickup truck into a family of five, killing four of them and seriously injuring the other in a deliberate attack that targeted the victims because they were Muslims, Canadian police said Monday. Authorities said a young man was arrested in the parking...
Public SafetyPosted by
WSB Radio

German police raids tied to money laundering, crime gangs

BERLIN — (AP) — Special police units searched around 30 buildings Tuesday in connection with money laundering and organized crime in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia. Investigators raided homes, offices and stores in Duisburg, Leverkusen, Gelsenkirchen and other cities in the Rhineland and Ruhr Valley, the German news...
Religionmetrovoicenews.com

Islamists attack church baptism, kill 15 in Burkina Faso

Muslim terrorists are suspected in the murder of 15 Christians during a baptism ceremony in the African nation of Burkina Faso. Violent acts linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State have multiplied across Central Africa this year. In a report by International Christian Concern (ICC), Colonel Salfo Kabor, governor of...
Violent CrimesThe Guardian

Suspected extremist attack on Burkina Faso village kills 130 people

Suspected extremists have killed more than 130 civilians in an overnight attack on a village in northern Burkina Faso, the government said on Saturday, in one of the worst attacks in the country beset by jihadist violence. The assailants struck during the night on Friday, killing residents of the village...
Violent CrimesPosted by
Latin Times

ISIS Fanatics Heinously Behead, Murder Civilians As They Rampage Congo Villages

At least 22 people have been killed, including women and children, by machete-wielding ISIS extremists late Tuesday in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Militants from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a militia linked to the Islamic State (ISIS), reportedly attacked the Kisima-Vutotolia villagers on Tuesday evening, leaving dozens of people dead and several children orphaned.
Violent CrimesPosted by
WSB Radio

Burkina Faso says at least 100 civilians killed in attack

NIAMEY, Niger — (AP) — Gunmen killed at least 100 people in a northern Burkina Faso village, the government said Saturday, in what was the country’s deadliest attack in years. The attack took place Friday evening in Solhan village, in the Sahel’s Yagha province, government spokesman Ousseni Tamboura said in...
Rome, GAcoosavalleynews.com

Rome Man Jailed For Attack of Woman

Tyrone Edward James, 29 of Rome, was arrested this week after allegedly beating a woman with his fists. Reports stated that James struck the left side of the victim’s face with a closed fist, causing swelling around the victim’s left eye. Reports added that the victim and James have been...
Violent CrimesBirmingham Star

More Than 160 Killed in Deadliest Attack of Burkina Faso's War

OUAGADOUGOU, BURKINA FASO - The government of Burkina Faso has declared three days of mourning following an attack that left at least 160 people dead late last week in the northern village of Solhan. The International Committee for the Red Cross, noting that local hospitals are overwhelmed, said it responded...
WorldYNET News

Al Jazeera: Reporter forcefully detained by Israel

Border Police forcefully detained a veteran correspondent for the Al Jazeera satellite channel while she was reporting from an embattled East Jerusalem neighborhood where several Palestinian families are slated for eviction by Jewish settlers. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. Givara Budeiri was released late Saturday, several hours after Border...
PoliticsPosted by
WSB Radio

Russia hits 9 Canadian officials with sanctions

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russia on Monday targeted nine Canadian officials with sanctions in retaliation to Canada's restrictions against Russian officials accused of involvement in the imprisonment of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the Canadian officials indefinitely barred from entering Russia include David Lametti,...
Violent Crimesfreenews.live

One hundred people were killed in a militant attack in West Africa

Militants staged an attack in the north of Burkina Faso in West Africa. More than a hundred people were killed. This is reported by Reuters. The government noted that this is the largest attack in the last five years. The victims of the militants were residents of a village in the province of Yaga. It is assumed that the attack was organized by jihadists.
Violent Crimesmoderntokyotimes.com

Sunni Islamists massacre over 130 in Burkina Faso

The nation of Burkina Faso is blighted by Sunni Islamist terrorist groups and ethnic tensions. Indeed, ethnic, religious, and political tensions throughout the Sahel region are extremely alarming. Therefore, ethnic and Islamist massacres occur in Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Niger, and in the environs of this vast region. Reports of...