GAO: NASA Lunar Programs: Significant Work Remains

By Marc Boucher
nasawatch.com
 18 days ago

Marc's note: With the current budget process and timelines, does anyone seriously believe a human landing will happen in 2024 anymore?. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has initiated eight lunar programs since 2017 to help NASA achieve its goal of returning humans to the Moon. NASA plans to conduct this mission, known as Artemis III, in 2024. NASA has made progress by completing some early lunar program development activities including initial contract awards, but an ambitious schedule decreases the likelihood of NASA achieving its goal. For example, NASA's planned pace to develop a Human Landing System, shown below, is months faster than other spaceflight programs, and a lander is inherently more complex because it supports human spaceflight.

