The Passing of Henry McDonald

By Marc Boucher
nasawatch.com
 23 days ago

A message from the NASA Ames Center Director Eugene Tu. It's with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that I inform you of the passing of former Ames Center Director Dr. Henry (Harry) McDonald. Harry was the eighth center director, serving from 1996 to 2002. Harry arrived at Ames with...

nasawatch.com
