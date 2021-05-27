Cancel
Tennis

UNC Tennis: Sara Daavettila and Makenna Jones / Elizabeth Scotty Reach Final Four

By Isaac Schade
ORLANDO - While the North Carolina men’s and women’s tennis teams didn’t end their seasons the way they hoped to from a team standpoint, several Tar Heels have the opportunity to atone by winning an individual singles or doubles championship.

Immediately following the NCAA Team National Championships the NCAA holds men’s and women’s singles and doubles championships

No men’s participants remain in the draw for Carolina, but UNC has an entrant in the women’s singles and doubles final four.

The championships will continue on Thursday, May 27.

On the singles side, Tar Heel and no. 1 seed Sara Daavettila will take on no. 3 seed Emma Navarro (Virginia) at noon ET. The winner will take on either no. 2 seed Estela Perez-Somarriba (Miami) or unseeded Janice Tjen (Oregon) in the championship match on Friday.

To reach the semifinals, Daavettila defeated Solymar Colling of San Diego 3-6, 6-1, 6-3; Lea Ma of Georgia 6-4, 6-4, Jessica Failla of Pepperdine 6-3, 6-2, and Christina Rosca of Vanderbilt 6-2, 6-4.

Daavettila and Navarro played each other in the ACC Semifinals, but the match went unfinished as Carolina clinched the victory while play was underway. At the point of the stoppage, Daavettila was down 6-3, 2-6, 4-5.

In the doubles bracket, the fourth-ranked Carolina duo of Makenna Jones and Elizabeth Scotty will take on unseeded Alana Smith and Anna Rogers from NC State. The two teams didn’t face off when the Tar Heels and Wolfpack played during the regular season since Jones/Scotty play no. 2 doubles and Rogers/Smith play no. 1 doubles.

To reach the semifinals Jones/Scotty defeated Ava Hrastar and Gia Cohen of Georgia Tech 3-6, 6-3, 1-0 (12), Katarina Kozarov and Julie Adams of Furman 2-6, 7-6 (2), 1-0 (9), and Sofia Munera and Natasha Subhash of Virginia 6-3, 6-3.

Today’s match is slated to start at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Several other Tar Heels competed in the men’s and women’s singles and doubles championships.

In women’s singles, beyond Daavettila, Alexa Graham made it the furthest for the Tar Heels, reaching the Sweet 16 before falling to the aforementioned Perez-Somarriba of Miami 3-6, 3-6. Graham’s victories came against Akvile Parazinskaite of Kentucky 6-1, 6-0 and Natasha Subhash of Virginia 6-7 (6), 6-0, 6-1.

In addition to playing doubles, Makenna Jones competed in the singles bracket and lost in the first round to Meg Kowalski of Georgia 2-6, 2-6.

Fiona Crawley also fell in the first round, losing to Ayana Akli of Maryland 5-7, 5-7. Cameron Morra lost in the first round 2-6, 3-6 to Irina Cantos Siemers of Ohio State.

Carolina’s other entrant in women’s doubles was no. 2 Sara Daavetilla and Cameron Morra. They won their first match 7-5, 6-1 over Kolie Allen and Isabelle Boulais of Ohio State, but then fell Kylie Collins and Lulu Sun of Texas 0-6, 1-6.

In men’s singles, UNC had two entrants – William Blumberg and Rinky Hijikata.

Blumberg ended his brilliant career losing in the Elite Eight 4-6, 1-6 to Adrian Boitan of Baylor. To reach the Elite Eight, Blumberg defeated Cannon Kingsley of Ohio State 6-4, 6-4, no. 3 seed Hady Habib of Texas A&M 7-5, 6-2, and Gabriel Diallo of Kentucky 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Hijikata made it to the Sweet 16 before losing to no. 4 seed Val Vacherot of Texas A&M 2-6, 6-3, 1-6. To make the Sweet 16, Hijikata knocked off Ronnie Hohmann of LSU 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (4) and Eduardo Nava of Wake Forest 7-6 (2), 6-4.

The men’s lone entrant in the double’s bracket was the no. 2 pair of Blumberg and Brian Cernoch. Unfortunately for Blumberg, on the same day he lost in singles to someone from Baylor, he fell to a Baylor doubles team. The combo of Sven Lah and Constantin Frantzen beat Blumberg/Cernoch 6-4, 0-6, 1-0 (7) in the Elite Eight. The Tar Heels had defeated Will Davies and Oliver Okonkwo of Iowa 7-6 (7), 6-2 and Rithvik Bollipalli and Jaco Wojcik of South Florida 7-5, 6-7 (3), 1-0 (8).

Make sure to tune in on Thursday to cheer on the women as they compete in the semifinals.

Related
Tennischapelboro.com

Jones, Scotty Become Second UNC Doubles Pairing to Reach NCAA Title Match

On an afternoon where top-seeded Sara Daavettila came up short in the semifinals of the NCAA Women’s Singles Tournament, the UNC duo of Makenna Jones and Elizabeth Scotty kept the Tar Heels’ national title hopes alive on Thursday in Orlando with a win in the semifinals of the NCAA Doubles Tournament.
TennisDaily Tar Heel

Jones and Scotty bring home NCAA doubles title for UNC women's tennis

If at first you don’t succeed, try and try again. For graduate student Makenna Jones and sophomore Elizabeth Scotty, learning how to persevere in the face of defeat was how they brought home a national title for UNC women’s tennis. After breezing through the NCAA regionals at the start of...
Tennistarheelblog.com

UNC Men’s Tennis: Final Rankings

The North Carolina Tar Heels men’s tennis team had another successful season. UNC started the year off right by winning the 2021 ITA National Team Indoor championship in February. This success translated into a 21-4 record on the season and no. 6 in the final national team rankings. After a...
Cedar Falls, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Cedar Falls to final four, Columbus back to state for 38th time in girls' tennis

BETTENDORF – Cedar Falls downed Cedar Rapids Washington in Class 2A girls’ state quarterfinal team tennis match Monday to advance to the Final Four on June 5. In a back-and-forth battle, the Tigers got a win at No. 1 doubles from Mira Keeran and Maya Mallavarapu, 6-2, 6-2, over Katherine Zylstra and Katelyn Koch, to clinch the victory, 5-2.
Orlando, FLcbs19news

UVA's Emma Navarro reaches NCAA singles final four

ORLANDO, Fl. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Virginia freshman Emma Navarro continued her run through the NCAA Women's Singles Tournament with a straight sets victory to advance to the semifinals. The No. 3 overall seed took down LSU's Paris Coley 6-2, 6-1 in a match lasting just 61 minutes. Navarro becomes the...
College SportsPosted by
AllTarHeels

Will Hubert Davis Continue the Trend of Playing True Non-Conference Road Games?

It’s no secret that many high major Division I basketball coaches shy away from playing on the road in the non-conference portion of their schedule. Sure, many will play “away” from home but not actually on campus at another school in a hostile environment. These teams will often play at a neutral site. The rationale for these coaches is that conference tournaments and the NCAA Tournament aren’t played at an opposing team’s gym, but rather at one of these neutral sites (to be fair, some mid- and low-major conferences do play their conference tournaments at campus sites). This is sound logic and indeed good preparation for playing in a tournament setting.
College SportsPosted by
AllTarHeels

UNC Basketball Schedule 2021-22: What We Already Know

It’s the middle of May. Most people are thinking about the end of the school year and graduations and summer plans. I, on the other hand, have my mind firmly trained on the 2021-22 college basketball season. Even though we are six months away from the start of the next basketball season, we already know a good bit about the schedule. With that in mind, let’s take a peek ahead at the opponents already on the docket.
AllTarHeels

UNC is Dominating the 2021 NCAA Division I Spring Sports Calendar

One of the interesting dynamics from the COVID-ravaged 2020-21 academic year in Division I athletics is that the pandemic pushed several of the traditional fall sports into the spring semester. Back in the middle of September in 2020, the DI Council approved moving fall championships to the spring, including men’s and women’s cross country, women’s field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, and men’s water polo.
TennisPosted by
AllTarHeels

UNC Women's Tennis Falls Short in NCAA Championship Bid

ORLANDO - The UNC women’s team fell just short in their bid for the program’s first ever NCAA Tennis Team Championship. After a flawless record in their first 30 matches of the season, the Tar Heels fell to Pepperdine 4-3 on Friday night in the national semifinals. What ultimately doomed...
Murfreesboro, TNJohnson City Press

Lady 'Toppers reach state tennis final

MURFREESBORO — Science Hill slayed the Dragons to reach the state championship in the girls Class AAA Large Schools tennis championship. The Lady ’Toppers won 4-1 in a matchup over Collierville on Tuesday afternoon. The Science Hill boys lost 4-2 in a matchup of the same two schools. GIRLS MATCH.
bcinterruption.com

Women’s Lacrosse Final Four: Previewing UNC with The Daily Tar Heel’s Noah Monroe

Boston College women’s lacrosse is headed back to the Final Four. On Friday at noon, they will take on the #1-ranked, undefeated UNC Tar Heels - a team that beat them 21-9 earlier this season. The two teams have developed a bit of a postseason rivalry in recent years, with UNC nipping BC for the ACC title in 2019, before the Eagles returned the favor and knocked the Tar Heels out of the Frozen Final Four.
Towson, MDbceagles.com

Eagles Upset No. 1 UNC, Make Fourth-Straight Final Four

TOWSON, Md. – In front of a sellout crowd at Towson University, the No. 4 Boston College lacrosse team upset undefeated No. 1 North Carolina, 11-10, at Johnny Unitas Stadium in the NCAA Semifinal. The Eagles become the third team to make four consecutive NCAA Championship games, joining Maryland and...
Tennismiamihurricanes.com

Perez-Somarriba Rallies to Reach Third NCAA Final Four

ORLANDO, Fla. – After losing the opening set and the first five games of the second set Wednesday afternoon in the NCAA Singles Championship quarterfinals, Estela Perez-Somarriba of the University of Miami women’s tennis team stormed back for a thrilling three-set victory. The top-ranked player in the nation and the...
Chattanooga, TNiBerkshires.com

Williams' Ekstrand Reaches NCAA Tennis Final

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Three Williams women's tennis players competed Saturday in the individuals for the DIII individual national tennis championships. Erica Ekstrand competed in the quarterfinals for singles. In her first match, Ekstrand took on Tilly Rigby from Tufts, the Jumbos' No. 1 and the 2021 NESCAC Rookie of the Year. Ekstrand won in straight sets 6-3, 7-5.
Cary, NCnsjonline.com

Lacrosse Final Fours feature Duke men, both UNC squads

If there’s a Final Four going on these days, there’s a good chance a team from North Carolina will be involved. Two weeks ago, the Tar Heels sent both their men’s and women’s soccer teams to the NCAA’s College Cup at Sahlen’s Stadium in Cary. Last week the field hockey team took home its national championship. This weekend, their lacrosse teams will take center stage with each earning a spot in their respective national semifinal.