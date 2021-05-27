Enfield's Regional Farmers Market Sundays June 6 through October 24 from 10 am to 1 pm

Sundays June 6 through October 24 from 10 am to 1 pm. Please join us for the 2021 kickoff of the Enfield Regional Farmer’s Market on Sunday, June 6th, from 10 AM to 1 PM, at the Enfield Town Green (820 Enfield Street). There will be over 100 vendors! Farmers will have their latest harvest on display, bakery items from local bakers will be showcased along with local crafters, food trucks and community vendors. The market will run every Sunday until October.