Great Atlantic Begins 2021 Exploration Program at Its 100% Owned - Golden Promise Gold Property - Central Newfoundland

ACCESSWIRE
 8 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it has begun the 2021 exploration program at its Golden Promise Gold Property, located in the central Newfoundland gold belt. Exploration is underway in the northern region of the property to define trenching and drilling targets. Two rock samples collected by the Company during 2017 from quartz float in this region returned 57.5 and 200 grams / tonne gold (Company News Release of August 28, 2017). This is referred to as the Branden float occurrence.

ABOUT

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

