Canopy Growth lays off 75 workers, mostly in Smiths Falls, Ont.

By Cannabis News World
 6 days ago

Most of the people affected by the layoffs work at Canopy’s headquarters in Smiths Falls, Ont., a spokesperson for the company said. Source : Canopy Growth lays off 75 workers, mostly in Smiths Falls, Ont. reposted by Cannabis News World.

News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Massachusetts StateInternational Business Times

Green Thumb Industries Expands Footprint In Mass. With New Acquisition

Multi-state operator (MSO) Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) is widening its network in a key marijuana state. The Chicago-based cannabis company announced Tuesday that it has acquired privately held Liberty Compassion, which operates medical marijuana growth facilities and dispensaries in Massachusetts. It did not specify a price. Liberty Compassion has two...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

RIV Capital Sells New Brunswick Property For $4 Million

TORONTO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - RIV Capital Inc. (" RIV Capital" or the " Company") (TSX: RIV) (OTC: CNPOF) today announced that it has closed an agreement with The Tweed Tree Lot Inc. (" TTL"), a subsidiary of Canopy Growth Corporation (" Canopy Growth"), to sell a property located in Fredericton, New Brunswick in exchange for a cash payment of $4 million.
MarketsInvestor's Business Daily

Marijuana Stocks: Canopy Growth Warns On Covid, Loses More Than Expected

Canadian pot producer Canopy Growth (CGC) on Tuesday said it lost far more than expected during its fiscal fourth quarter, and said it expected its recreational business to face continued difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company, the biggest pot stock by market cap, reported as it tries to...
Financial Reportsshankennewsdaily.com

Canopy Targets Underlying Profit Growth By End Of Fiscal Year

Canopy Growth reported financial results this morning for the fiscal quarter and year ended March 31, with its annual sales up 37% to C$547 million ($454m). Canopy says it’s expecting adjusted EBITDA to turn positive in the second half of this fiscal year, after recording an adjusted EBITDA loss of C$94 million ($78m) for its most recent quarter, and a C$340 million ($283m) loss for the year.
Businessmountainviewtoday.ca

Canopy Growth CEO 'really bullish' on U.S. pot legalization after recent reforms

Canopy Growth Corp. is continuing to pin its hopes on the U.S. as competition in Canada's cannabis industry intensifies amid a wave of mergers and acquisitions. The Smiths Falls, Ont.-based cannabis company said Tuesday that it remains focused on advancing its U.S. operations and is encouraged by pot reforms sweeping the country.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
MarketWatch

Clearwater Paper to lay off 290 employees with closure of Wisconsin facility

Clearwater Paper Corp. said Tuesday that 290 employees will be affected by its plan for the "indefinite closure" of its paper production facility in Neenah, Wisconsin. The closure will remove total paper production capacity of about 54,000 tons. The facility, which was acquired in 2010, includes three tissue machines and ten converting lines. "Despite the best efforts of our dedicated employees, our Neenah location and assets cannot cost effectively compete in the markets that we serve," said Chief Executive Arsen Kitch. The company said it will work with union and state agencies to assist the impacted employees. Clearwater's stock, which closed at a one-year low on May 24, rose 2.5% in morning trading. It has tumbled 22.6% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 11.9%.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Canopy Growth Announces June 2021 Investor Conference Participation

Executives to share insight into how the Company's strategic approach to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives is creating value for shareholders, consumers, employees, and the industry. SMITHS FALLS, ON, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) ("Canopy Growth" or "the Company") recently...
Businesspocnetwork.net

Office Depot continues to close stores and lay off workers

This month, last year, Office Depot had announced that it was looking to close a number of its store locations throughout the country and lay off over 13,000 workers by the end of 2023 as part of a restructuring plan. Office Depot is looking to recoup over $850 million as...
MarketsStreet.Com

Canopy Growth Rises as MKM Sees Efficiency, Good Risk-Reward

Canopy Growth (CGC) - Get Report shares were smoking hot Tuesday after the cannabis producer was upgraded to buy from neutral by MKM Partners ahead of its fourth-quarter-earnings report. Shares of the Ontario company traded on Nasdaq at last check were climbing 5.8% to US$24. Analyst Bill Kirk, who has...
Long Beach, CADaily Breeze

Facilities management company to lay off 362 Long Beach workers

A company that provides, food, patient transport and environmental services at Long Beach Medical Center has lost its contract and will lay off 362 workers next month, but most of the employees are expected to stay on with the new company. In a recent Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice sent...
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Canopy Growth adds Martha Stewart as official strategic adviser after launch of CBD product line

Canopy Growth Corp. said Thursday it has named Martha Stewart as its official strategic adviser, building on her existing relationship with the Canadian cannabis company through her line of CBD-based wellness products. The household guru will advise the cmpany on branding, product innovation, format development and strategic partnerships, said Smiths Fall, Ontario-based Canopy. The company launched Stewart's product line in fall of 2020, offering gummies, softgels, and oil drops with flavor profiles inspired by her most popular recipes. That line was followed earlier in 2021 with a line of CBD products for pets. "Since launch, the product line-up has extended into top-selling gift boxes for occasions including Mother's Day and Valentine's Day, which sold out prior to the holiday due to high consumer demand," Canopy said in a statement. U.S.-listed shares were slightly lower premarket, and are down 7% in the year to date, while the Cannabis ETF has gained 27% and the S&P 500 has gained 9.6%.
Burlington, WIBiz Times

Nestlé to lay off 34 workers in Burlington

Nestlé USA will eliminate 34 positions at its facility in Burlington, a measure the company says is connected to the sale of its American confectionary business back in 2018. The company said it would eliminate the positions and lay off employees on July 23, according to a notice recently filed with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce development.
Economycannabisnewsworld.com

Greenrose SPAC Buys Four Properties In $210 Million Move

Cannabis SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GNRSU, GNRS, GNRSW) has entered into definitive agreements to acquire… Read More….. The post Greenrose SPAC Buys Four Properties In $210 Million Move appeared first on Cannabis Law Report. Excerpt only …. Source : Greenrose SPAC Buys Four Properties In...
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Canopy Growth Reports Smaller Than Expected Quarterly Loss

Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) (TSX:WEED) were trading up in pre-market activity this morning after the cannabis heavyweight unveiled its latest quarterly earnings this morning, dipping slightly in the minutes after the opening bell. The cannabis company reported C$148 million (US$123 million) in revenue for the fourth quarter, which ended...
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Canopy Growth Stock Crumbles After Quarterly Report

The earnings spotlight was on the cannabis sector this morning, after Canopy Growth Corporation's (NASDAQ:CGC) mixed fiscal fourth-quarter report. The company announced much wider-than-expected losses per share, as well as revenue that was line with estimates. CEO David Klein stated that the company is a "little concerned" with Covid-19 headwinds lasting into the next quarter, especially as reopening in Canada remains uncertain.
StocksInvestorPlace

Be Careful About Buying the Spike in Canopy Growth

On May 25, cannabis stocks got a boost on news that Congress may be ready to take up legislation to legalize marijuana. As the largest company in the space, Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) is participating in the rally. Shares of CGC stock surged as high as 8% from the prior day’s close.