Elite school and neighbours clash over sports pitches plan

1. From the car park in front of Norwich Prison walk out onto St James hill to the view point for great views over the city, then return to the car park. Turn left, follow to the main road turning sharp right onto a track. Pass through the barrier, follow this path straight on. You will come to a tarmac track; cross. Taking the path in front of you, go gently uphill till you come to the pitch and putt course on the right. At the buildings on your right turn sharp left, following this path to the road. Cross the road to the car park; cross to the right-hand corner, follow to a cross path in the dip. Keep straight on to the playing field; on your right bear slightly leftwards on the main path go down another dip and leftwards up the other side go across a large open space with a pond on your left follow path to edge of heath.