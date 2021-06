WASHINGTON – The Biden government’s defense budget proposal for fiscal 2022 is more than $ 1.2 billion for military space systems in near-earth orbit. The Space Development Agency’s Near-Earth Orbit (LEO) communications network known as the Transport Layer accounts for nearly $ 900 million, according to budget documents released on May 28. The Missile Defense Agency is calling for approximately $ 300 million for space sensors and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is calling for $ 42 million for the deployment of experimental satellites in LEO as part of the blackjack program.