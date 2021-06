St. Luke’s University Health Network took over Easton Hospital almost a year ago at perhaps the worst time possible. We were in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the region was still gripped with fear. That’s not an ideal scenario for launching an effort to rebuild a hospital. But St. Luke’s should be applauded for the work it’s done in the face of such challenges. The health network showcased some of its new services at what’s now being called St. Luke’s Easton campus in Wilson Borough. It’s already revamped the interventional radiology/vascular services area and upgraded operating suites. An inpatient adolescent behavioral health unit is also set to open in the fall. These are encouraging developments and we hope St. Luke’s keeps the momentum going.